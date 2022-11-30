Budmail 420 provides news on cannabis stocking stuffers

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each cannabis stocking contains edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, and a wide selection of flowers

‘Tis the season for cannabis lovers to kick off the countdown to Christmas and what better way to ring in time with family and friends than with a bit of bud.



Budmail 420 is hoping to get all pumped for the festive season, literally one day at a time, with the release of a cannabis stocking in Canada.



And since chilling out is oftentimes central to those seasonal get-togethers, celebrations and observances, the weed stocking will have stoners prepared for an extravagant new year’s celebration.



The weed stockings, which offer a bit of everything, feature edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, and a wide selection of flowers, notes a statement from Vancouver, B.C.-based Budmail 420, a cannabis subscription service operating in North America.



Of course, there’s no need to use the special offering of each stocking all at once or to create trash. “Each one of those wonderful little goodies is tucked inside of a reusable cannabis themed stocking,” the company reports.



Budmail 420 points out that each stocking has $250 worth of cannabis products and carries a $265 price tag, before taxes. Anyone expecting that one simply won’t be enough can order a second and get completely different daily offerings.



Dylan Fawcett, president and CEO of Budmail 420, suggests that stocking stuffers have been a solid fit with other industries, so why not cannabis?



“The company has seen the success of unique stockings in other industries,” said Dylan Fawcett, President and CEO of Budmail 420. “This was a way that we could provide customers with a fun and engaging gift that they can enjoy heading into the new year,” Fawcett says.



“These beautiful stockings are being filled by a partner dispensary with high-quality products with a different product each day,” he reports, with the company reporting it is working with dispensary partners to fill its regular edition of customized weed subscription boxes.



While Canadians will be the first to enjoy the new stocking — remember, supply is limited — Budmail 420 reports the company “is working to expand the service area and provide subscription boxes where legal to anyone interested.”

About Budmail 420

Budmail 420 was founded in 2003 and in the beginning operated as a cannabis consulting firm. The company was launched near Vancouver, British Columbia in a small office building. After nearly 20 years of business Budmail 420 now operates a chain of dispensaries across North America.

Attachments