KNOWBE4, INC. ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of KNBE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) (“KnowBe4”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”).



On October 12, 2022, KnowBe4 announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Vista in a $4.6 billion all cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, KnowBe4 stockholders will receive $24.90 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that KnowBe4’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for KnowBe4’s stockholders.

