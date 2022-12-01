Aniverse Introduces Larva NFT Staking Boosting Function

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniverse has announced that it will add a boosting function to the Larva NFT staking service. Aniverse minted 10,000 Larva NFTs on OpenSea in March this year and sold all 10,000 NFTs within minutes.





The boosting function is one of the benefits for Larva Kids NFTs which were released on the 8th of last month, and only Legendary Larva Kids NFT holders will be able to access this service. Starting with the launch of the boosting function, the Aniverse team plans to introduce other benefits such as welcome kits for Larva Kids NFT holders and opening a dedicated Larva Kids channel on Discord.

Detailed user guides and additional updates on the Larva NFT staking boosting service can be found through various social media communities such as Aniverse’s Larva NFT Discord and Twitter channels.

Earlier in the year Aniverse was listed on Huobi Global Exchange USDT Market. Huobi Global Exchange is a large global virtual asset exchange with the world's 6th largest trading volume (based on CoinMarketCap exchange rankings at the time), and is the second global exchange listing for Aniverse this year following the listing on MEXC Global. As a result, Aniverse's token ANV can be traded on various domestic and foreign exchanges such as Bithumb, Huobi Global, and MEXC Global.

