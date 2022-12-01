AZIO Launches Cascade 98 Keyboard, the First Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard With a Full-Size Number Pad — NOW LIVE on KICKSTARTER

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZIO, the company that created the popular Cascade 75% Keyboard Series, announced today the launch of Cascade 98% on Kickstarter. Last March, AZIO successfully funded the Cascade 75 keyboard Series and hit its funding goal within the first week. As a follow-up, the Cascade 98 offers a full-size number pad and is available in standard and slim profiles. This gives users the option to go low-profile, which is trending among keyboard enthusiasts.

With customization options, users can expect to be able to customize their choice of key switches, keycaps, and even the aluminum top plate. The Cascade keyboard is now available in a 98% layout, which is a mix of form and function for users that prefer a full-featured keyboard in a compact foot print.

The Cascade and Cascade Slim come in two base keycap themes, Galaxy and Forest, with laser-etched font for a backlit effect. Four PBT-themed keycap sets can be purchased separately, with additional designs to come.

Most notably, the mechanical keyboard is designed with a hot-swappable switch mechanism that allows users to choose their preferred mechanical switch. Options on the Kickstarter include four different Gateron G-Pro switches: Blue, Brown, Yellow or Red, and three different Low-Profile Gateron switches: Blue, Brown or Red. The Cascade keyboard is compatible with any MX switches, so users can swap out and use their own preferred switches.

Other features of the Cascade 98% include:

Full-size number pad with a full-size ZERO key, which improves typing accuracy and productivity

Hot-swappable mechanical switches and key caps

Built-in foam dampers for enhanced acoustics while reducing vibration and rattle

Pre-lubed switches for smooth key actuation

A variety of different backlight settings, including RGB colors and animation patterns

Three adjustable feet positions for optimal comfort

System and connectivity toggles that let users shift between Mac and PC mode, or Bluetooth and USB mode

Connect/pair up to five devices at a time, with three Bluetooth Profiles and USB + RF modes

The Cascade 98 is now available on Kickstarter. Backers can take advantage of the Early Bird special, starting at $99 for any base model.

About AZIO Corporation

Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, AZIO was created as an answer to stagnant aesthetics of workspace accessories. Our design goal is to create cutting-edge products that are intuitively easy to use, provide maximum comfort, and leave a minimal environmental footprint. By circumventing traditional materials, forms, and functions, we break through conventional designs to create your dream workspace. Our goal is to spark creativity and uplift the way you work through a unique narrative that is efficient yet beautiful. Let us help revolutionize the way you work.

