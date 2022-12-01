Conduent Recognized as a Top Employer for LGBT+ Inclusion in India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2022

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, today announced that it has been recognized in the ‘Silver Employer’ award category as a Top Employer for LGBT+ inclusion by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2022.



‘Silver’ awards recognize those employers that have made significant achievements in promoting LGBT+ inclusion at the workplace, demonstrating progress and impact over time.

This recognition is based on a comprehensive index that examines nine key areas around LGBT+ inclusion: policies and benefits; employee life cycle; employee resource group; allies and role models; senior leadership; monitoring; procurement; community engagement; other company initiatives.

“Conduent is passionate about its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion globally. For our part in India, we are constantly working towards providing a workplace that welcomes everyone and supports equal opportunities for growth and development. Being recognized by the IWEI is a testament to our continuing progress in LGBTQ inclusion,” said Manish Sharma, Country Head, at Conduent India.

IWEI Top Employers, which this year features 105 organizations from across 17 industries, is the definitive list showcasing the best employers in India for lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees. The list is compiled from submissions where each entrant demonstrates their organization’s performance against a set of best practice criteria accompanied by supporting evidence. Of the 105 organizations that submitted entries, 83 were given awards.

“As partners, we are incredibly proud to be celebrating the results of the third annual India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI), recognizing the great strides that employers have made across India to improve the working lives of LGBT+ people. With over 100 organizations now participating in IWEI, we hope that this is the turning point for corporate India, and that more employers recognize the true value of supporting LGBT+ people to bring their full selves to work. We are hugely inspired by the outstanding commitment of Conduent in pushing for change for LGBT+ people in the workplace, and we cannot wait to see what advances it makes in 2023,” said Keshav Suri, Ram Sinha, and Nancy Kelley, IWEI founders.

As part of its commitment to workplace equality, Conduent advances its support for LGBTQ+ employees – and diversity in general – in many ways, including the company’s Employee Impact Group (EIG) program. The Pride Impact Group seeks to inspire LGBTQ+ associates to bring their whole selves to work, share their experiences and connect LGBTQ+ associates across countries and business groups to share knowledge and skills. EIGs are voluntary employee groups that are organized around shared experiences or associations to help contribute to a positive and supportive workplace.

About IWEI

The IWEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool for India's employers to measure progress on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT+) equality and inclusion in the workplace. The IWEI empowers organizations to navigate the challenges of embedding LGBT+ inclusion. The index further gives corporates in India an opportunity to evaluate their position on the inclusion spectrum, commit to creating a more inclusive workplace for the LGBT+ workforce, and provides them with a clear roadmap to follow. https://workplaceequalityindex.in/

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com/.

