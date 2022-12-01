Source Digital Partners with Blacknut to Power Global Metaverse Experience

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Digital, Inc. and Sansar announce a partnership with Blacknut - the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public - to power the streaming of the Sansar Metaverse and Source Activated Moments (SAMs) within the Sansar metaverse, across a global home entertainment footprint. Beginning in 2023, Smart TV users can access the Sansar activated by Source APP on their devices to watch live events and concerts while exploring live events that will be mixed reality intersecting between physical world viewing and metaverse viewing of concerts, live sports, and more! They can also explore other metaverse worlds, play games, watch and shop, access information, and engage with brands - all with their smart remotes or game controllers.



“This partnership seals what will certainly be a complete game changer for smart device users everywhere,” shares Source Digital, Inc. Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer Hank Frecon. “We are thrilled to work with Blacknut in providing the world’s first-ever multi-faceted metaverse portal designed to seamlessly synergize a user’s in-world and real-world experience.”

“Blacknut recognized early on the importance of democratizing interactive entertainment to the general public by breaking all hardware barriers. With our new partnership with Source Digital, Blacknut extends its exclusive cloud gaming solution to virtualize Metaverse experiences and bring Sansar on any connected screens,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO at Blacknut.

As a user streams an event or program on their device with Blacknut running behind the scenes, metaverse creator Sansar enables a pop-up anytime there is a coordinating Source Activated Moment (SAM) they can experience. With one tap, the user will “fall” into the alternative world where they can run the game via smart remote, which will also take them back to the TV show.

“The partnership with Blacknut and Source Digital will provide for mass adoption of shoppable, interactive metaverse content from the TV, the world’s most ubiquitous interactive device. We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking moment in the development of the metaverse,” says Sansar, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Chance Richie.

This partnership comes on the heels of a European patent solidifying Source as a Web3 Network of Networks - and now, empowering SAMs globally across US and European markets. Source technology enables seamless, contextually relevant SAMs based on the actions/interactions of each user within the metaverse worlds, allowing Source partners to deliver merchandise ads, songs for purchase, or coupons for a local restaurant or retail, all within the metaverse platform. Learn more at SourceDigital.net .

About Source: ( SourceDigital.net )

Source Digital, Inc. is a disruptive monetization platform that delivers a new era of social engagement through video and the metaverse. Source™ offers the first in-video, contextually driven, frictionless acquisition experience of information, digital and physical goods, contextually driven advertising, sports betting, and more! Their technology allows content creators, owners, brands, and retailers to engage with viewers across any device or screen in real time. An immersive approach to interactive video and the metaverse, Source Digital's patented technology inspires brand loyalty organically through personalized engagement, reducing audience drift while yielding nuanced measurements and substantially increased avenues for monetization. Source™ currently has 11 patents covering the intersection of 2D and 3D content and metadata-driven ad placement.

About Blacknut:

Blacknut is the world’s leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both directly to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services, and Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of +500 premium games carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia, and North America on a wide range of devices, including PC, mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco.

