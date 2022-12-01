BOLLORE: COMPLETION OF THE CONDITIONS PRECEDENT RELATING TO THE SALE OF BOLLORÉ AFRICA LOGISTICS

English French

BOLLORÉ



PRESS RELEASE

1 st December 2022

COMPLETION OF THE CONDITIONS PRECEDENT RELATING TO THE SALE OF

BOLLORÉ AFRICA LOGISTICS

Following the signing announced on March 31, 2022 of the agreement relating to the sale to the MSC Group of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group's transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of 5.7 billion euros, the Bolloré Group announces today that the regulatory and competition approvals that conditioned the completion of the sale have been obtained.

Completion of the sale may occur in the coming weeks, it being recalled that, in accordance with the agreements entered into with the MSC Group, the sale should occur by the end of the first quarter of 2023 at the latest.

Attachment