Erectile Dysfunction Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG and Valenta Pharmaceuticals

Pune, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global erectile dysfunction market is expected to clock US$ 4.30 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing cases of erectile dysfunction cases due to the global rise in the elderly population. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Erectile Dysfunction Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and the stress that goes along with it, the growing geriatric population, and the comorbidity of erectile dysfunction with heart disease and diabetes are a few factors that propel the erectile dysfunction (ED) medicine industry. The likelihood of erectile dysfunction is significantly increased by a sedentary lifestyle, drunkenness, and smoking. Increased acceptability of such detrimental lifestyle choices could spur market expansion.

The global erectile dysfunction market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Segmentation’

Based on type, the global erectile dysfunction market is subdivided into:

Sildenafil

Tadalafil

Vardenafil

Alprostadil

Avanafil

Udenafil

The most popular medication used as initial therapy for erectile dysfunction is sildenafil (Viagra). One hour prior to intercourse, sildenafil (Viagra) is most effective when taken on an empty stomach. If you suffer from mild to moderate erectile dysfunction, it remains effective for at least four to five hours. Lupin gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2019 to market its Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg as a generic alternative to Pfizer Inc.'s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. So, throughout the course of the projection period, the segment is anticipated to grow due to the success of Viagra (sildenafil citrate) in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global erectile dysfunction market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

During the projected period, it is anticipated that the market for erectile dysfunction medications in Asia Pacific will expand quickly. The introduction of new items has contributed to the region's growth. For instance, iX Biopharma stated in May 2020 that it would provide Wafesil and Silcap in Australia via telemedicine to treat an adult patient with erectile dysfunction.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global erectile dysfunction market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Viatris Specialty LLC

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

VIVUS, Inc.

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Valenta Pharmaceuticals

Vigonvita Life Sciences

EMS

RDC Clinical Pty Ltd.

Futura Medical

