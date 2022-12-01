Changes in the Boards of AS Harju Elekter’s subsidiaries

English Estonian

In connection with the change in the management structure of the Group, it has been decided to harmonise the memberships of the Boards of AS Harju Elekter’s subsidiaries. With effect from 30 November 2022, the following members were removed from the Boards of the subsidiaries:

AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika and AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika – Endel Palla and Tarmo Kikas.

Harju Elekter UAB – Andres Allikmäe, Andres Toome, Jan Osa, and Tomas Prūsas.

Harju Elekter OY – Endel Palla, Andres Allikmäe, Jan Osa, and Simo Puustelli.

Telesilta OY – Andres Allikmäe, Jan Osa, Simo Puustelli, and Pertti Vuorinen.

Harju Elekter Kiinteistöt OY – Andres Allikmäe.

Harju Elekter AB – Andres Allikmäe and Mikael Schwartz Jonsson.

Harju Elekter Services AB – Andres Allikmäe, Andres Toome, Andres Olt, and Mikael Schwartz Jonsson.



Priit Treial (Member of the Management Board and CFO of AS Harju Elekter), Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt (Member of the Management Board and Head of Real Estate of AS Harju Elekter), Tiit Luman, and Erko Lepa were elected as new members of the Board of said subsidiaries as of 1 December 2022.

Tiit Luman (born 1986) is responsible for marketing, product, and sales management in Harju Elekter Group. Tiit Luman has worked at Harju Elekter since 2008 as Sales Director and Head of Strategic Partnership. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Finance and Electrical Power Engineering from Tallinn University of Technology. Tiit Luman does not own shares in AS Harju Elekter.

Erko Lepa (born 1981) is responsible for production and strategic purchasing in Harju Elekter Group. Erko Lepa joined Harju Elekter in autumn 2021. Previously, he has worked at ABB in various positions starting as a product development engineer and ending as a transformation lead responsible for the global transformation of ABB’s motor and generator business. He holds a Master’s degree in Electric Drives and Power Electronics from Tallinn University of Technology. Erko Lepa is a shareholder and member of the Management Board of LepaTec OÜ. Erko Lepa owns 1 share in AS Harju Elekter.

Following the implementation of the changes, the Boards of the subsidiaries will continue with 5 members: Tiit Atso, Priit Treial, Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt, Tiit Luman, and Erko Lepa. The term of office of a member of the Board of the Estonian subsidiaries is 5 years and the term of office of a member of the Board of Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania is unlimited.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s nine-month revenue in 2022 was 125.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400