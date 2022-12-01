Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US

GENEVA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Mbanq, one of US’s leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, has expanded its relationship with Temenos to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US.



The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint Credit Union as-a-Service offering (link).

Temenos has also made a minority investment in Mbanq to capture the BaaS market which has seen explosive growth on the back of embedded finance valued at $7 trillion market capitalization by 2030. BaaS enables any brand or FinTech to embed relevant financial services into their customer journeys with a modern front and back-end technology package.

Mbanq is a leading BaaS provider in the US, one of the fastest growing BaaS markets in the world. Mbanq targets brands across a number of sectors such as Ivy League Universities, top sports teams and celebrities offering them a comprehensive ‘as-a-service’ package such as branded deposit programs and debit cards, credit cards, lending and payments. Furthermore, Mbanq has robust relationships with numerous partner banks providing compliant banking operations and enabling them to participate in the lucrative BaaS market.

Temenos composable banking platform combined with Mbanq’s complimentary technologies such as a multi-currency, multi-asset patented digital wallet, brings to market a differentiated BaaS proposition for FinTechs and brands on the one hand and modern and compliant banking and payments capabilities to the regulated partner banks on the other.

Temenos and Mbanq offer an end-to-end BaaS infrastructure including regulatory support to help FinTechs launch in just a few months and with a cost-effective, pay-as-you-go model. Consumer brands can embed banking and payments services offerings fast and at a low cost.

This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks in the US, enabling them to not only launch BaaS services such as deposits, credit cards or Buy Now Pay Later, but also future-proof their technology stacks by kicking off an incremental core banking renovation. Temenos and Mbanq enable these banks to overcome the limitations of their legacy technology by serving brands and FinTech at scale using modern API-based, cloud-native technology. Hence, banks can avoid being sidelined by nimble new entrants and can also open up new revenue streams.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: “We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Mbanq and deliver an end-to-end BaaS technology proposition. This move will extend Temenos’ target addressable market by opening up a new channel to offer BaaS services directly to consumer brands, an incremental market to our business.

“Temenos is offering a unique end-to-end BaaS proposition, which can power the technology needs of all BaaS ecosystem participants. Together with Mbanq we bring to market a unique combination of capabilities in embedded finance underpinned by broad and massively scalable functionality, combined with value-add services such as regulatory and compliance.

“Mbanq and Temenos have the opportunity to deliver this, and the increased and accelerated investments from both parties will leverage this market momentum. I expect this partnership to become one of the key sources of growth for Temenos in the very important US market.”

Vlad, Lounegov, Chief Executive Officer, Mbanq said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Temenos. Powered by Temenos open platform, Mbanq expands its BaaS value proposition across the entire spectrum of embedded finance, from concept to delivery to operations. Mbanq enhances its technology stack to offer embedded finance at scale to any e-Commerce brand.

“This game-changing partnership will drive our company’s growth and help regulated and unregulated entities transform their offerings, technology and customer experiences in the digital post-pandemic world.”

About Mbanq

Mbanq is a US-based Banking-as-a-Service provider with a comprehensive “as-a-Service” portfolio, including Compliance, Lending, Back Office, Disputes, Complaints, etc. Launched in 2016, Mbanq started as a technology partner to credit unions, banks and non-bank financial institutions to provide the innovative capabilities necessary to create and operate digital financial services. Mbanq is a fully compliant, vertically integrated solution, that covers the entire range of banking products for retail and corporate clients, with front-to-back office functionality. Mbanq’s white-label mobile apps and open banking API enable access to best of breed FinTech innovators while offering a modern digital experience to banking customers.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve over 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.