Sanoma Corporation, Investor News, 1 December 2022 at 9:30 EET



Sanoma included in Nasdaq OMX Sustainability Finland Index

Sanoma Corporation’s share is included in the Nasdaq OMX Sustainability Finland Index as of 1 December 2022. The inclusion follows Sanoma’s Prime C+ rating from ISS ESG Corporate Rating. The rating acknowledges Sanoma’s systematic development of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and exceeds the sector-specific threshold, which means that Sanoma fulfils ambitious absolute ESG performance requirements and its performance is among the highest decile in the industry. ISS has particularly recognised Sanoma’s corporate governance and business ethics as well as personnel and supply chain practices.

“For the past years we have focused on strategic development of our sustainability performance, transparency and reporting, which is also reflected on our improved ESG ratings. Although developing sustainability is a continuous process, we are happy to see these results, and the inclusion to the Nasdaq OMX Sustainability Finland Index. This shows that we are doing the right things, and we will continue our actions in-line with our sustainability strategy,” says Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability of Sanoma.

According to several ESG ratings, Sanoma is one of the leading companies in the learning and media industry when it comes to managing ESG risks and opportunities. On ESG, Sanoma rated by the following independent rating agencies: MSCI ESG Rating, Sustainalytics Risk Rating as well as the ISS ESG Rating and QualityScore for ESG Governance. In the CDP Climate Change and Forest 2021 assessments Sanoma achieved a B rating on a scale of A to D-. According to the Upright Project’s net impact model, Sanoma also has a highly positive net impact on society. Learn more about Sanoma’s impact and ESG ratings here.

The Nasdaq OMX Finland Sustainability Indexes are created for responsible investments and are calculated by Nasdaq in cooperation with ISS, a leading ESG research and service provider. The indexes comprise the top-ranked companies in terms of ESG and are also adjusted for free float adjusted and screened on liquidity to ensure investability.

