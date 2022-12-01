Wendel: Charles Goulet and Xavier Lemonnier appointed Managing Directors

English French

PRESS RELEASE – DECEMBER 1st,2022



Charles Goulet and Xavier Lemonnier appointed

Managing Directors

Wendel announces today that two of its Senior Directors within the investment team, Charles Goulet and Xavier Lemonnier, have been promoted to Managing Directors. This promotion will take effect on January 1, 2023.

Charles Goulet, who joined Wendel's investment team in 2010 as an Analyst, is promoted to Managing Director as of January 1, 2023. Since joining Wendel, Charles has worked primarily in the Paris office, where he is based today, and also spent four years in the London office. Charles has been actively involved in multiple transactions at Wendel since he joined, including in recent years the investments in Mecatherm and Cromology which were sold in 2018 and 2022. Charles is in charge of Tarkett since 2021. In this role, he is a Board member of Tarkett Participation and Observer of the listed company Tarkett SA. Within the investment team, he covers in Europe the Business Services and Healthcare sectors.

Charles started his career at AXA Private Equity (now Ardian) in London as an Analyst in the private debt and fund-of-funds teams.

Charles is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and holds a degree in Law.

Xavier Lemonnier joined the investment team in 2018 as a Director and is now promoted to Managing Director as of January 1, 2023. Based in the Paris office, Xavier is a member of the team managing the investment in Bureau Veritas and is a Board member of Stahl. With a generalist background, Xavier has contributed in recent years to the development of the TMT and Education sectors within the investment team in Europe.

Xavier started his career in 2008 in the investment banking division of Merrill Lynch where he worked on cross-border transactions involving French clients.

Prior to joining Wendel, Xavier worked for nearly nine years at BC Partners, first in Paris and then in London, where he was involved in numerous investments in Europe, in a variety of sectors notably Financial Services, Consumer and Retail.

Xavier is a graduate of École Polytechnique and ENSAE ParisTech.

Attachment