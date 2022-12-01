English French

Relais Colis Installs 200 to 300 Quadient Parcel Lockers in Carrefour Retail Stores

Paris, December 1st, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announces that Relais Colis, a key player in the French out-of-home parcel delivery market, is installing 200 to 300 Quadient smart lockers in Carrefour retail stores. Relais Colis has shared the announcement below, also available on their website (in French).

Relais Colis has been one of the pioneers in delivery innovation through parcel lockers in France, enabling consumers to pick up and drop off their parcels at any time. The two partners are continuing their collaboration, which has been renewed in 2021 with the announcement of the roll-out of new smart lockers in large and medium-sized Relais Colis partner stores in France.

Today, the large-scale retailer Carrefour benefits from the know-how of Relais Colis, to offer its customers 200 to 300 parcel lockers throughout its retail network in France.

"As the inventor of delivery in relay points, Relais Colis is a historic player in the market that must be able to adapt quickly while providing consumers with more options. Smart lockers are one of them, offering great freedom to consumers. It is a flexible solution that enables a service that perfectly complements the traditional parcel pick-up and drop-off point, but more importantly increases the parcel management capacity of our retail partners, and generates incremental traffic for them, while maintaining their core business," explains Christophe Cornilleau, CEO of Relais Colis.

"Our network of Parcel Pending lockers is attracting more and more players in France willing to diversify their delivery offer. Our collaboration with Relais Colis is a long-standing one. As we operate in the same field of last-mile delivery and share common values, we define ourselves as a privileged partner, convinced of the complementarity of our services. Today’s project within Carrefour stores is a powerful example," says Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, VP Parcel Locker Solutions in France & Benelux for Quadient.

These modular and scalable solutions support Relais Colis in managing their growing volume of parcel collections and returns. This strategy of expanding the “parcel locker” concept demonstrates the know-how and versatility of Relais Colis, which, supported by leading partners, is able to respond effectively and rapidly to a trend that is increasingly becoming part of the French market landscape.

About Relais Colis

Inventor of the concept of pick-up locations since 1983, Relais Colis is the 1st network of home and pick-up locations delivery. Relais Colis is partner to many e-commerce players and offers a wide range of increasingly innovative solutions combining delivery in local spots, delivery between individuals and home delivery for large parcels. Willing to be at the forefront of services and customer experience in delivery and to meet the market challenges, Relais Colis has developed new effective connection and traceability solutions, for customers and new platforms to deliver ever faster. In 2021, Relais Colis has delivered more than 45 million parcels to clients, 2 million home deliveries, an integrated network of 4 national hubs, 22 regional agencies and 6,300 local retail partners in metropolitan France.

Relais Colis is a company of the French family-owned Walden Group, present over 16 countries with 6,000 employees. Together with its B2B counterpart Ciblex they form the international express transport division of the group and can cover all the delivery needs of the brands.

More information on www.relaiscolis.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

