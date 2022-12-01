RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Auction date
|2022-12-01
|Loan
|580
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013101722
|Maturity
|2025-12-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 100
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|200
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2022-12-01
|Loan
|197
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0016828529
|Maturity
|2027-03-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 100
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|200
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2022-12-01
|Loan
|2612
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015987540
|Maturity
|2026-12-16
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|100 +/- 50
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|100
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2022-12-01
|Loan
|5537
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013358447
|Maturity
|2027-06-16
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 100
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a