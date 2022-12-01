RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Auction date2022-12-01
Loan580
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0013101722
Maturity2025-12-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 100
Volume offered, SEK mln200 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a 


Auction date2022-12-01
Loan197
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0016828529
Maturity2027-03-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 100 
Volume offered, SEK mln200 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a 


Auction date2022-12-01
Loan2612
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015987540
Maturity2026-12-16
Tendered volume, SEK mln100 +/- 50
Volume offered, SEK mln100 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a 


Auction date2022-12-01
Loan5537
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0013358447
Maturity2027-06-16
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 100
Volume offered, SEK mln150 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a 