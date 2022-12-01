MINT Expands European Presence with Opening to French Market

English French

PARIS, France, December 1, 2022 -- MINT, the global leader in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software, today announces the expansion of its European presence with the opening of a new office in Paris, France.

MINT Advertising Resource Management (ARM) solutions powered by AI and automation improve the governance, transparency, and efficiency of the media buying process for brands and their agencies. In 2021, Tikehau Capital signed an agreement to acquire a 25% stake in the share capital of MINT.

MINT France will broaden MINT’s existing European presence with a mission to serve French advertising brands. The office will host local staff for all customer-facing operations including sales, marketing, and customer success. The Paris office adds to the company’s global presence in Italy, Brazil, and the UK.

According to GroupM, France has the most dynamic growth of the EMEA region at +11.1% expected in 2022, compared to +9.3% in the UK and +9.1% in Germany. Overall, the French market net revenue for digital advertising (search, display, social, addressable TV, programmatic radio, and DOOH) is estimated to be €530 million in 2022, growing at +14.1% compared to 2021 and +30.9% compared to 2019, according to Kantar’s Unified Barometer of Advertising Market. For 2023, Magna (IPG Mediabrands) forecasts growth of +8.6% for digital advertising in France, in spite of a tougher economic climate.

“The size and dynamic growth of the French advertising market make it an essential phase of MINT’s expansion in Europe. We are looking forward to accompanying French brands on their way to Advertising Resource Management” said Salvatore Internullo, Chief Growth Officer of MINT.

MINT will participate as a sponsor in the Forum d’Alliance Digitale (IAB France & Mobile Marketing Association) event on Dec 1, 2022, and in the BigBoss Winter Edition event on Dec 9-11, 2022.

MINT France’s office is located at 40 rue du Colisée, 75008 Paris.

