Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among SMES Presents Opportunities

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 14.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41.94 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.36%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acalvio Technologies, Amazon Web Services Inc, Cylance Inc, Darktrace, Intel Corp, etc.



America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $41.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.3% Regions Covered Global

1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT and Increasing Number of Connected Devices

4.1.2 Increasing Instances of Cyber Threats

4.1.3 Rising Concerns of Data Protection

4.1.4 Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Inability of AI to Stop Zero-Day and Advanced Threats

4.2.2 Rise in Insider Cyber Threats

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among SMES

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Social Media for Business Functions

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Limited Number of Cybersecurity and AI Professionals

4.4.2 Lack of Interoperability with Existing Information Systems



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Offerings

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Processors

6.3.1 MPU

6.3.2 GPU

6.3.3 FPGA

6.3.4 ASIC

6.4 Memory

6.5 Network

6.6 Software

6.6.1 AI Solutions

6.6.2 AI Platform

6.7 Services

6.7.1 Deployment & Integration

6.7.2 Support & Maintenance



7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premise



8 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Network Security

8.3 Endpoint Security

8.4 Application Security

8.5 Cloud Security



9 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Machine Learning

9.2.1 Deep Learning

9.2.2 Supervised Learning

9.2.3 Unsupervised Learning

9.2.4 Reinforcement Learning

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

9.4 Context-Aware Computing



10 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Applications

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Data Loss Prevention

10.3 Unified Threat Management

10.4 Encryption

10.5 Identity and Access Management

10.6 Risk and Compliance Management

10.7 Antivirus/Antimalware

10.8 Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

10.9 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

10.10 Security Information and Ev



11 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 On-Premises

11.3 Cloud



12 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Industry Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Retail

12.3 Government & Defense

12.4 Automotive & Transportation

12.5 BFSI

12.6 Manufacturing

12.7 Infrastructure

12.8 IT & Telecommunication

12.9 Healthcare

12.10 Aerospace

12.11 Education

12.12 Energy



13 Americas' Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Argentina

13.3 Brazil

13.4 Canada

13.5 Chile

13.6 Colombia

13.7 Mexico

13.8 Peru

13.9 United States

13.10 Rest of Americas



14 Europe's Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Austria

14.3 Belgium

14.4 Denmark

14.5 Finland

14.6 France

14.7 Germany

14.8 Italy

14.9 Netherlands

14.10 Norway

14.11 Poland

14.12 Russia

14.13 Spain

14.14 Sweden

14.15 Switzerland

14.16 United Kingdom

14.17 Rest of Europe



15 Middle East and Africa's Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Egypt

15.3 Israel

15.4 Qatar

15.5 Saudi Arabia

15.6 South Africa

15.7 United Arab Emirates

15.8 Rest of MEA



16 APAC's Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Australia

16.3 Bangladesh

16.4 China

16.5 India

16.6 Indonesia

16.7 Japan

16.8 Malaysia

16.9 Philippines

16.10 Singapore

16.11 South Korea

16.12 Sri Lanka

16.13 Thailand

16.14 Taiwan

16.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Quadrant

17.2 Market Share Analysis

17.3 Strategic Initiatives

17.3.1 M&A and Investments

17.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

17.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



18 Company Profiles

18.1 Acalvio Technologies

18.2 Amazon Web Services Inc

18.3 Cylance Inc

18.4 Darktrace

18.5 Intel Corp

18.6 International Business Machines Corp

18.7 Micron Technology Inc

18.8 NVIDIA Corp

18.9 Palo Alto Networks Inc

18.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

18.11 Securonix Inc

18.12 Sift Science

18.13 SparkCognition Inc

18.14 Symantec Corp

18.15 ThreatMetrix Inc

18.16 Vectra AI Inc

18.17 Xilinx Inc



19 Appendix

