Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Global Market Report 2022: Sports and Road-Related Injuries Bolster Sector

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, by Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Orthopedic braces are wearable medical devices that offer appropriate alignment, positional correction, supporting the muscles, stabilizing and protecting several parts of the body, which include joints, bones, and muscles. These devices are mainly prescribed by orthopedics and orthotists to the patients who suffered from major injuries and are used in prophylaxis of these damages.

Products in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market also aid in alleviation of joint pains, especially in sporting injuries as well as in chronic orthopedic conditions such as arthritis. The primary function of the products in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market is to stabilize and correct the joint abnormalities. Orthopedic braces and support devices are used by patients immediately after the injury and are suggested to be worn throughout the course of hospitalization, and also during the rehabilitation.



Market Dynamics



Increase in the geriatric population living with various chronic or acute orthopedic conditions is one of the most important drivers of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market.

Furthermore, rising instances of musculoskeletal disorders is also contributing to growth of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising instances of sports injuries as well as increasing number of roadside accidents are also driving the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market growth. For instance, as per the data published in 2017, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a branch of the government of India, there were over 36 road accidents reported per one lakh of population.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7399.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12232.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Type:

Orthopedic Braces and Supports

Upper Extremity Braces and Support

Low Extremity Braces and Support

Casting Supplies & Equipment

Splinting Supplies & Equipment

Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Distribution Channel:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

OTC

E-Commerce

Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

3M

Ossur Corporate

BSN medical GmbH

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO Global

Orfit Industries N.V.

Spencer Italia S.r.l.

Prime Medical, Inc.

Breg, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzadmk

Attachment