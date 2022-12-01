National Safety Apparel Inc. (NSA) Acquires FORUM-DIRECT to Further Expand NSA’s Growing USA Manufacturing Base

Cleveland, OH, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH: National Safety Apparel (NSA), a leading manufacturer of protective clothing, announced today it acquired San Antonio, TX-based FORUM-DIRECT. This acquisition strengthens NSA’s commitment to manufacturing American-made products.

FORUM-DIRECT has an excellent reputation for manufacturing advanced outerwear solutions for the law enforcement market. Together, NSA and FORUM will build on this legacy by focusing on innovation and expanding production to bring new solutions to the market. FORUM will continue manufacturing operations at its plant in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are very excited to have FORUM-DIRECT join NSA,” said NSA CEO Chuck Grossman. “FORUM is a great strategic fit for NSA on several levels. They have an excellent reputation in the law enforcement market, and their 100+ highly trained sewing operators will allow us to expand our USA-made production.”

“All of us at FORUM-DIRECT look forward to joining NSA,” said Tom McKown, FORUM-DIRECT President and CEO. “FORUM has always strived to create products that protect from the elements while providing comfort for the demands of everyday law enforcement needs. NSA’s vast resources and expertise will strengthen FORUM’s ability to continue providing garments to those who protect us for many years to come.”

About National Safety Apparel

National Safety Apparel (NSA), established in 1935, is a market leader in flame-resistant (FR) clothing, electrical PPE, industrial safety, military apparel and thermal PPE. The vast majority of NSA’s DRIFIRE®, Enespro®, and Wild Things® brands are made in the USA, reflecting a commitment to quality that distribution partners and end users have trusted for decades. For more information, visit www.thinknsa.com.

About Forum Industries

Forum Industries manufactures innovative, high-performance rainwear and outerwear in their 50,000 sqft San Antonio, Texas plant. The FORUM-DIRECT® brand is an industry leader in law enforcement rainwear and tactical apparel for the US government and military. For more information, visit www.forum-direct.com.