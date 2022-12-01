Global Yacht Charter Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global yacht charter market reached a value of US$ 7.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.12% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Yacht charter refers to the process of renting a motor- or sail-driven marine vessel for recreational or commercial purposes. These services are typically used for traveling to various coastal areas without owning a yacht.

These privately or company-owned yachts that are offered on a rental basis consist of luxury facilities within the vessel, such as professional crews, captains, and online or on-call support. Several charter companies also furnish yachts and provide a detailed itinerary based on the requirements of their clients. As a result, they find immense applications in luxury marine tourism and recreational boating.



Yacht Charter Market Trends:



The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the marine tourism sector. Along with this, the rising preference for personalized services in tourism activities is providing an impetus to the market. In line with this, the increasing participation of the masses in recreational and competitive boating activities across the globe is providing a thrust to the demand for yacht charters.

Moreover, the inflating per capita income levels and the growing inclination toward luxury trips across exotic locations are favorably impacting the market. Besides this, numerous key players are offering online services for yacht chartering to their customers, which are gaining widespread prominence among individuals.

Besides this, continual improvements in yacht infrastructure, including the adoption of hybrid business models, are further creating a positive outlook for the market on the global level. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market include the escalating popularity of fishing and water sports and the increasing usage of renewable energy as the primary fuel in various marine vehicles, including yachts, due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $7.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Boat International Media Ltd, Boatsetter Inc., Kiriacoulis Mediterranean, MarineMax Inc, Martello Yachting & Company, Nautal (Click&Boat), OceanBlue Logistics Limited, Sunsail Limited (TUI Group), Sunseeker International Ltd., The Moorings, YACHTICO INC. and Zizooboats GmbH.



