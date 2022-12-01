Outlook on the Specialty Medical Chairs Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Midmark, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona and Planmeca Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Examination Chairs, Treatment Chairs, Rehabilitation Chairs), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty medical chairs market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors boosting the specialty medical chairs market. As per the WHO, it is estimated that from 2025 to 2050, the older population is expected to almost double to 1.6 billion globally. According to The World Bank, the population in the Asia Pacific region is aging rapidly.



In East Asia and the Pacific, there were more than 211 million people aged 65 and over in 2010. The elderly population is expected to grow by 22% every five years in East Asia. This shows the potential demand for geriatric chairs in the coming years, which will subsequently propel the specialty medical chairs market. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases, such as obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is also expected to augment the specialty medical chairs market. Furthermore, surging cases of paralysis and spinal injuries are expected to foster specialty medical chairs market growth during the forecast period.



Supportive regulatory frameworks and increasing reimbursement policies in developed economies are anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, Medicare policies in the U.S. offer reimbursement for equipment, such as wheelchairs, recliners, and others. Furthermore, the examination and treatment rates at dental, ophthalmic, and gynecology clinics decreased significantly, which can be attributed to the lockdown imposed in various countries due to the pandemic and the growing preference for online consultations. Various domestic and international companies faced major supply chain challenges due to the pandemic. However, major countries in Asia, such as China and South Korea, are on a steady path to recovery, thereby spurring market growth.



Specialty Medical Chairs Market Report Highlights

The rehabilitation product segment held the dominant share of over 40% in 2021, owing to the rise in the geriatric population.

In 2021, dialysis chairs held the largest share in the examination product segment owing to the increased prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and the rise in funding to centers for better equipment.

The treatment product segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as these products are required for carrying out various treatment procedures, such as dental, and offer better comfort to patients during these procedures.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2022 to 2030 owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric population, and rising disposable income levels.

