Ensurge Micropower ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was today held as an electronic meeting. All proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders, including the share capital increase related to Tranche 2 of the private placement announced by the Company on 8 November 2022.

Please find enclosed the minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital Heiand health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

