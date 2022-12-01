Infection Control Market to Grow Substantially USD 56 billion by 2028, Surge in Growth for E-Beam Sterilization: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Infection Control Market.

The Global Infection Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5% From 2019 to 2028f. It is expected to exceed USD 56 billion by 2028, up from a little more than USD 41.5 billion in 2019.

Market Overview

Infections are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi that can spread directly or indirectly from one person to another, from infected or non-sterile surgical or medical devices used to treat a person, or from being in an infected environment in any healthcare facility.

Infection control is the process of preventing infections in patients or the general public. Sterilisation and disinfection products, as well as related services, are among the various infection control products available on the market. Many factors contribute to the spread of infections from staff to patients or vice versa, from patient to patient, and among staff in hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, the food industry, and medical device companies, to name a few.

Healthcare-Associated Infections are the most common risk factors, posing a major public health issue. The global infection control market is expected to grow due to an increase in strict regulations and compliances imposed by authorities to control infection from various healthcare facilities.

The infection control market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of nosocomial infections and the increasing number of surgeries that necessitate infection control measures to prevent spread.

Factors such as increased emphasis on food sterilisation and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilisation equipment; and an increase in sterilisation service outsourcing among various pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical equipment manufacturers are expected to propel the global infection control market. However, the imposition of stringent regulations for sterilisation equipment approval stifles global market growth.

As COVID-19 spread around the world, the demand for advanced healthcare and infrastructure facilities increased dramatically. The demand for infection control goods, such as self-protection equipment, has risen across all nations in response to the pandemic's outbreak, as these items are critical components of healthcare. Healthcare professionals relied on this self-protection equipment to protect themselves and all patients with whom they came into contact. COVID-19 attracted individuals to purchase self-protective equipment and use single-use equipment, resulting in a positive impact on the global infection control market.

Infection Control Market Competitive Intelligence

Major players in the market include 3M Company, Belimed Ag., Ecolab Inc., Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products)., Genitge Ab., Matachana Group., Miele Group. (Steelco), MMM Group, Sotera Health Inc., Steris PLC (Cantel Medical Corporation), Metrex Research, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Kingspan Group, and Halyard Health,MELAG Medizintechnik oHG

September 2022 - 3M reported that both the split-off exchange offer for 3M common stock and the closure of the merger of Garden SpinCo Corporation ("SpinCo"), the 3M subsidiaries owning the food safety business, with a subsidiary of Neogen Corporation had been completed ("Neogen"). Neogen currently owns SpinCo in full.

- 3M reported that both the split-off exchange offer for 3M common stock and the closure of the merger of Garden SpinCo Corporation ("SpinCo"), the 3M subsidiaries owning the food safety business, with a subsidiary of Neogen Corporation had been completed ("Neogen"). Neogen currently owns SpinCo in full. July 2022- The UK-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals Amity International was acquired by Belimed AG. Over the past 31 years, Amity has created a distinctive range of chemicals, supplies, and machinery for the global healthcare sector.

Future of Infection Control

Infection control has always been a focal point in hospitals because of the important role it plays in inpatient care. Since the onset of the coronavirus, infection control has been a staple in minimising additional exposures within the healthcare field. Although no one knows exactly what is going to change in the field, here are some areas likely to be adjusted.

Hospitals and infection control will look more closely at restricting visitors to patients who have been admitted. Continued focus on cleanliness but requiring infection control and environmental services to work together utilising future chemicals and equipment PPE requirements will be evaluated based on statistical data provided by a variety of sources, i.e., CDC, hospitals, AORN, and APIC data. Increase the use of ultraviolet light and UV equipment.

Growth Drivers:

The surge in the number of nosocomial infections

The rising geriatric population base

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Challenges:

Lack of awareness regarding infection control and prevention

Insufficient knowledge related to hygienic conditions

Infection Control Market Segmentation

Based On Product Type

Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Moist Heat Sterilizers Dry Heat Sterilizers Low-Temperature Sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (ETO) Formaldehyde Sterilization Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Radiation Sterilization Filtration Sterilization Liquid Sterilization Others

Protective Barriers Medical Nonwovens Surgical Drapes Surgical Gowns Face Masks Covers and Closures Goggles Gloves

Endoscope Reprocessing Products Endoscope Reprocessing Consumables Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment Automated Endoscope Re-processors Endoscope Tracking Systems

Cleaning and Disinfectants Products Disinfectants Cleaning



Others

Due to the growing demand to eliminate all microbiological life, including viruses, fungus, bacteria, spores, and viruses, the sterilizing equipment industry is anticipated to have substantial revenue growth during the forecast period. Sterile equipment eliminates pathogenic bacteria and neutralises further hazardous organisms.

During the Forecast period, the market for protective barriers accounted for the largest share of the infection control market.

The increased focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the rise in surgical procedures, the rising patient awareness of the advantages of incontinence products, and the quick adoption of nanofiber and high-performance material technologies in the manufacture of nonwoven products are the primary factors driving the growth of this market.

Based on Application

Infectious Waste Disposal

Sterilization Consumables

Disinfectant

Personal Protective Equipment

Due to the growing demand for eradicating germs on non-living surfaces, the disinfectant market is anticipated to have rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. Utilizing disinfectants can help stop the spread of viruses from surfaces to soiled cleaning cloths and sponges.

Toilets at non-healthcare establishments are disinfected using sodium hypochlorite, which has a concentration of 0.1% or 1,000 ppm. About 70% to 90% of alcohol is present in alcohol disinfectants, which are used to clean surfaces. Disinfectants also enhance the smell of the house and lessen respiratory issues brought on by airborne dust and germs, which result in seasonal allergies, coughing, and sneezing.

Based On End-Use

Hospital & Clinics

Life Science

Medical Device

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

The market's largest contributor, hospitals and clinics, are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics have healthcare facilities with skilled medical and nursing personnel as well as tools.

The installation of temporary hospital facilities and the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed nations, may improve the prognosis for the market for infection control supplies in the years to come.

Based On Distribution channel

Wholesalers

Retailers

Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

It is predicted that pharmacies would contribute significantly to global growth, with a projected valuation of over USD 17 billion by 2030, . Due to growing concerns about health and cleanliness, disposable safety items like gloves and masks have become very popular.

Regional Insights

North America currently holds the largest share of the global infection control market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% over the projected period. The North American market is expanding significantly as a result of rising consumer emphasis on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention, increasing demand for infection control products, soaring adoption of sterilisation and disinfection products and services, and the implementation of advantageous government initiatives.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.8% and produce USD 11,852.65 million.

The availability of cutting-edge healthcare systems, a significant increase in demand for such facilities, favourable reimbursement policies associated with the treatment of chronic diseases, and a rise in public awareness of the uses and benefits of medical nonwoven products are the main factors propelling the Asia-Pacific market's expansion.

Because there aren't enough hospitals and clinics offering cutting-edge medical care and because there aren't enough qualified medical personnel, the infection control business in LAMEA is still in its infancy. LAMEA is a burgeoning market that is predicted to present lucrative growth prospects for key players due to the growing target population, rise in chronic disease instances, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

