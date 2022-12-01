New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OEM Strategies for Electric Medium- and Heavy-Duty Truck Platforms" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368636/?utm_source=GNW

Battery placement and electric motor architecture are the most important design elements in an electric truck platform.



Many models use the battery-on-the-side and the battery-in-the-middle designs in existing ICE platforms; however, the battery-on-the-bottom design—suitable for a skateboard platform—will come into use after 2025. As far as motor architecture is concerned, most of the models use central drive motors, while some use eAxles: eCarrier and eCrown.



The eAxle: Wheel Hub (two motors each at the rear wheels), an advanced architecture, will come into use in another 2 to 3 years. The penetration rate of electric trucks in both North America and Europe is expected to be 45.3% by 2030, with 70% of that volume set to use eAxles, while the remaining 30% use centrally driven motors.



All the leading OEM groups—Daimler, Volvo, Traton, and Paccar—are anticipating 25%–35% of their new truck sales to be electric by 2030.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368636/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________