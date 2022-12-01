New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Opportunities for Photonic Integrated Circuits" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368635/?utm_source=GNW





The capability of PICs to transmit data in an optical medium makes them an effective tool for communication in telecom and data center sectors.



In sensors, light is an effective medium for material detection, so PICs are effective in sensing applications as well.



Research and development (R&D) effort to improve the performance parameters of PICs and to determine new materials (III-V materials) is an ongoing process.



The steady influx of investment, various government initiatives, and the efforts of global consortiums support PIC-related R&D.Participants in end-user industries, such as telecom, automotive, and healthcare, are increasingly investing in PICs, as they enable emerging technologies, such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality/virtual reality, and advanced medical imaging.



The laser-based communication in space sector is another major area of interest for PICs.

