New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Materials Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368633/?utm_source=GNW





For that reason, the forecast for market growth has also been slightly revised.This report contains:

• A summary of the key market trends from the 2021 report, which still apply.

• Seven latest trends where, for example, in 2021, a market unmet need was identified and, in the intervening year, a specific technology has emerged as the one most likely to meet this need.

• Many new case studies in each of the end markets, some of which validate predictions that were made in 2021, and some of which suggest a new direction for the market.Where there is more detail in the 2021 study, a specific reference to that is made in this report.



In the analysis of growth drivers, the drivers from 2021 have been retained.



After each driver, a slide has been added to give examples of how this has transpired over the past year.This research service analyzes the global market for 3D printing materials.



The study is segmented primarily by type end use that includes automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial.



These are further segmented into the following product types and chemistries:Plastic powders considered in this study include polyamides, thermoplastic polyurethanes, and etherketones.



Plastic filaments considered in this study include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polylactic acid, and polycarbonate and blends.



Photopolymers considered in this study include epoxies and hybrids, acrylics, and polyurethanes.Volume and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2018 to 2028. At the subsegment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment.



Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the overall level.



The study also provides a seven-year forecast based on the expected compound annual growth rate, where the base year is 2021 and the forecast period ends in 2028. The market is divided into four regions:

• Americas includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America (including Mexico).

• Europe includes all European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association states (including the United Kingdom), CIS states (including Ukraine), and Israel.

• The Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) includes Africa, all Middle Eastern countries (including Turkey), and all South Asian countries (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal).

• Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, South Korea, the ASEAN Free Trade Area, Australia, New Zealand, and all other Southeast Asian states.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368633/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________