New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sunglasses Industry"
Non-Polarized, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polarized segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Sunglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Alexander McQueen
Charmant
De Rigo Vision
Essilor
Fastrack
Fielmann
Lanvin
Luxottica Group
LVMH
Marchon Eyewear
Global Sunglasses Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sunglasses estimated at US$12. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
