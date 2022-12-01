Strategic Insights on Future Smart Parking Systems: 3D Printing for Parking Structure Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights on Future Smart Parking Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers strategic insights into the technologies and trends affecting the smart parking market. Digital technologies, such as IoT, 5G, and blockchain, have helped consumers locate parking lots through cell phones and vehicle infotainment systems. Image processing, RFID, and ground sensors have simplified the parking monitoring process with less labor dependency.
The publisher provides insights on strategies for different types of smart parking systems and their working methods. The research team conducted case studies on market participants, highlighting technology trends. The study also provides information on the advantages of different smart parking systems and how parking operators will benefit by implementing effective smart systems in their lots. The study is global and includes North America; Latin America; Europe; and Asia-Pacific (APAC), excluding China.
By providing an industry overview from multiple angles, this research service seeks to achieve the following objectives:
- Provide insights onto the evolution of smart parking and highlight different companies' strategies
- Elucidate image processing technologies, ground sensors, and RFID systems used in smart parking systems for effective monitoring
- Discuss the types of value-added services parking operators can access to increase revenue (e.g., EV charging stations, demand-based vehicle cleaning, vehicle service, valet parking)
- Highlight the implementation of automated parking systems and associated investment costs
- Identify mobility trends (e.g., shift from vehicle ownership to usership) and challenges for parking lot operators)
- Identify challenges associated with autonomous vehicles (e.g., no need for parking lots near destinations)
- Analyze the potential for different EV charging facilities in smart parking lots and their benefits
- Profile smart parking system providers of both hardware and software, including their best practices
- Analyze the potential for collaborative smart city planning with smart parking service providers and the digitization of parking ticket enforcement
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Parking Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Smart Parking Introduction
- Smart Parking - Definition and Overview
- Key Trends in Smart Parking
- Types of Parking
- Parking Business Models
- Challenges in the Current Parking Scenario
- Need for Smart Parking
- Smart Parking System Components
- Smart Parking Technology Mapping
- Factors Influencing Future Smart Parking
4 Smart Parking Market Overview
- The Global Smart Parking Market
- Smart Parking Market Regional and Segmental Share
- Smart Parking System and Sensor Market Overview
- Smart Parking Strategy Evolution
- Cost Advantages of Smart Parking over Conventional Parking
- Cashless Payments for Smart Parking
- Types of Parking - Comparison
- EV Charging Via Smart Parking
- Smart Parking Competitive Landscape
- Types of Companies in the Smart Parking Market
- Global Landscape for Smart Parking Hardware Providers
- Global Landscape for Smart Parking System Providers
- Global Landscape for Smart Parking Software Providers
- Recent Announcements from Smart Parking Companies
- Recent Automotive OEM Partnerships with Smart Parking Service Providers
5 Smart Parking Systems - Ground Sensor Technology
- Types of Sensors in Smart Parking
- Digital Mapping for Parking Lots
- Robotics-enabled Smart Parking
- Case Study - U-tron Parking Solutions
- Case Study - Stanley Robotics for Smart Parking
- Case Study - Robotic Parking Systems
6 Smart Parking Systems - Counter Technology
- RFID in Smart Parking Systems
- Connected Vehicle Solutions for Smart Parking
- Case Study - Parkopedia
7 Smart Parking Systems - Overhead Sensors and Camera Technology
- IoT for Smart Parking
- Case Study - FlashParking
- Case Study - SP+ Parking Systems
- Case Study - T2 Systems Parking Management
- Case Study - AppyWay
- Image Processing for Vehicle Detection in Smart Parking
- Case Study - Parquery
- Case Study - SKIDATA Parking Solutions
- Case Study - Cleverciti
- Image Processing vs. Ground Sensors in Smart Parking
- Blockchain for Secure Smart Parking Systems
8 Future Smart Parking Systems
- AV Parking
- Automated Valet Parking
- Sustainable Smart Parking Lots
9 Smart Parking Market - Predictions
- Collaborative City Planning with Smart Parking Systems
- 3D Printing for Parking Structure Manufacturing
- Digital Twins in Future Smart Parking Systems
- Future Mega Trends in Smart Parking
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Smart Parking Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Automated Smart Parking Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Automated Smart Parking Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Image Processing for Vehicle Monitoring Systems
11 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- About the Publisher
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- FlashParking
- SP+ Parking
- T2 Systems
- AppyWay
- Parquery
- SKIDATA
- Cleverciti
- U-tron
- Stanley Robotics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enbrre