Strategic Insights on Future Smart Parking Systems: 3D Printing for Parking Structure Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

This study offers strategic insights into the technologies and trends affecting the smart parking market. Digital technologies, such as IoT, 5G, and blockchain, have helped consumers locate parking lots through cell phones and vehicle infotainment systems. Image processing, RFID, and ground sensors have simplified the parking monitoring process with less labor dependency.

The publisher provides insights on strategies for different types of smart parking systems and their working methods. The research team conducted case studies on market participants, highlighting technology trends. The study also provides information on the advantages of different smart parking systems and how parking operators will benefit by implementing effective smart systems in their lots. The study is global and includes North America; Latin America; Europe; and Asia-Pacific (APAC), excluding China.

By providing an industry overview from multiple angles, this research service seeks to achieve the following objectives:

Provide insights onto the evolution of smart parking and highlight different companies' strategies

Elucidate image processing technologies, ground sensors, and RFID systems used in smart parking systems for effective monitoring

Discuss the types of value-added services parking operators can access to increase revenue (e.g., EV charging stations, demand-based vehicle cleaning, vehicle service, valet parking)

Highlight the implementation of automated parking systems and associated investment costs

Identify mobility trends (e.g., shift from vehicle ownership to usership) and challenges for parking lot operators)

Identify challenges associated with autonomous vehicles (e.g., no need for parking lots near destinations)

Analyze the potential for different EV charging facilities in smart parking lots and their benefits

Profile smart parking system providers of both hardware and software, including their best practices

Analyze the potential for collaborative smart city planning with smart parking service providers and the digitization of parking ticket enforcement

Key Topics Covered:





1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Parking Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Smart Parking Introduction

Smart Parking - Definition and Overview

Key Trends in Smart Parking

Types of Parking

Parking Business Models

Challenges in the Current Parking Scenario

Need for Smart Parking

Smart Parking System Components

Smart Parking Technology Mapping

Factors Influencing Future Smart Parking

4 Smart Parking Market Overview

The Global Smart Parking Market

Smart Parking Market Regional and Segmental Share

Smart Parking System and Sensor Market Overview

Smart Parking Strategy Evolution

Cost Advantages of Smart Parking over Conventional Parking

Cashless Payments for Smart Parking

Types of Parking - Comparison

EV Charging Via Smart Parking

Smart Parking Competitive Landscape

Types of Companies in the Smart Parking Market

Global Landscape for Smart Parking Hardware Providers

Global Landscape for Smart Parking System Providers

Global Landscape for Smart Parking Software Providers

Recent Announcements from Smart Parking Companies

Recent Automotive OEM Partnerships with Smart Parking Service Providers

5 Smart Parking Systems - Ground Sensor Technology

Types of Sensors in Smart Parking

Digital Mapping for Parking Lots

Robotics-enabled Smart Parking

Case Study - U-tron Parking Solutions

Case Study - Stanley Robotics for Smart Parking

Case Study - Robotic Parking Systems

6 Smart Parking Systems - Counter Technology

RFID in Smart Parking Systems

Connected Vehicle Solutions for Smart Parking

Case Study - Parkopedia

7 Smart Parking Systems - Overhead Sensors and Camera Technology

IoT for Smart Parking

Case Study - FlashParking

Case Study - SP+ Parking Systems

Case Study - T2 Systems Parking Management

Case Study - AppyWay

Image Processing for Vehicle Detection in Smart Parking

Case Study - Parquery

Case Study - SKIDATA Parking Solutions

Case Study - Cleverciti

Image Processing vs. Ground Sensors in Smart Parking

Blockchain for Secure Smart Parking Systems

8 Future Smart Parking Systems

AV Parking

Automated Valet Parking

Sustainable Smart Parking Lots

9 Smart Parking Market - Predictions

Collaborative City Planning with Smart Parking Systems

3D Printing for Parking Structure Manufacturing

Digital Twins in Future Smart Parking Systems

Future Mega Trends in Smart Parking

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Smart Parking Systems

Growth Opportunity 2 - Automated Smart Parking Systems

Growth Opportunity 3 - Image Processing for Vehicle Monitoring Systems

Companies Mentioned

FlashParking

SP+ Parking

T2 Systems

AppyWay

Parquery

SKIDATA

Cleverciti

U-tron

Stanley Robotics

