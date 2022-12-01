New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flooring Materials Market Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368630/?utm_source=GNW

The growing population and rapid urbanization drive the housing demand.



Governments worldwide have started initiatives to construct housing units and commercial facilities, such as shopping malls, retail stores, and office spaces.



This drives flooring materials consumption.



The remodeling market will also blossom over the next 5–10 years due to the increasing demand for attractive interiors and the work-from-home trend.



Many individuals will continue working remotely during the forecast period and pay more attention to their homes and interior spaces. The COVID-19 pandemic, the US-China trade war, the ocean freight crisis, and the Russo-Ukrainian War have adversely affected the flooring materials market worldwide.



The geopolitical chaos led to global supply chain disruptions, causing skyrocketing raw material prices and delivery delays.



In response, manufacturers are diversifying their supply chains and looking for local procurement and long-term pricing contracts with raw material suppliers to sustain timely product manufacturing and supply.In this report, Frost & Sullivan covers four main product types: soft coverings, resilient flooring, non-resilient flooring, and flooring adhesives.



The study discusses different end-use applications, the main products, and technologies for each type.



It also explores the market by region [the Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA)] and subregions.



The end-use industries for flooring materials considered in the study are residential, commercial, and industrial.



With continuous product innovation, the flooring market caters to every consumer’s needs.



The market is witnessing rising demand for new products that demonstrate sustainability, ease of installation, and timely delivery.



Frost & Sullivan foresees the market creating growth opportunities for flooring materials manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors.

