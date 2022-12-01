New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities for Software-defined Vehicles" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368627/?utm_source=GNW





The convergence of technologies including electrification, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and connectivity is causing OEMs to migrate from the traditional hardpoint-defined architecture to a software-oriented architecture.



Meanwhile, these trends are reshaping customer expectations and forcing OEMs to address them in new generation vehicles, thereby turning vehicles into software on wheels.Similar to the mobile phone industry, the automotive industry is experiencing a sort of rebirth.



The traditional business models of generating revenue cyclically are being challenged by continuous cash flow generation throughout the vehicle life cycle.



Beyond unlocking new safety, comfort, and convenience features, software-defined vehicle (SDVs) have several advantages compared to their hardware-defined counterpart.



SDVs allow customers over-the-air (OTA) updates that cover firmware patches; infotainment to receive improvements; monitoring and tuning of core functional capabilities, such as powertrain and vehicle dynamics; and feature-on-demand comfort-convenience services.



This allows OEMs the opportunity to improve and upgrade vehicles on the go throughout their life cycle while generating revenue from feature-on-demand services, which culminates in deeper, more connected relationships with customers.SDVs, therefore, are at the forefront of monumental changes in the automotive industry.



This research service aims to provide an overview of trends impacting SDVs.



It discusses the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market.

