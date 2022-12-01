Global Substrate-Like PCB Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Substrate-Like PCB Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Below 25 / 25 µm segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR
The Substrate-Like PCB market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$917 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
ATandS
Bio-Active
China Circuit Technology Corporation
Compeq Manufacturing
HannStar Board Corporation
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp
SAA
Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech
Simmtech
Symtek Automation Asia
Tripod Technology Corporation
TTM Technologies, Inc
Unimicron Corporation
Unitech
Zhen Ding Tech
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Substrate-Like PCB - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computing & Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Computing &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computing &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 25 /
25 & 30 / 30 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 25 / 25 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Below 25 / 25 µm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 25 / 25 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line /
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line /
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 & 30/
30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm
and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm
and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm
and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Substrate-Like PCB Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Substrate-Like PCB estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Substrate-Like PCB Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW