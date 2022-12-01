Global Substrate-Like PCB Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Substrate-Like PCB Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Below 25 / 25 µm segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR



The Substrate-Like PCB market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$917 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

ATandS

Bio-Active

China Circuit Technology Corporation

Compeq Manufacturing

HannStar Board Corporation

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp

SAA

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Simmtech

Symtek Automation Asia

Tripod Technology Corporation

TTM Technologies, Inc

Unimicron Corporation

Unitech

Zhen Ding Tech





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Substrate-Like PCB - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computing & Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Computing &

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computing &

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 25 /

25 & 30 / 30 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 25 / 25 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Below 25 / 25 µm by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 25 / 25 µm by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line /

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &

30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and

Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line /

Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/

Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 & 30/

30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like

PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,

Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm

and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB

by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like

PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like

PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,

Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm

and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB

by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like

PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like

PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,

Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm

and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB

by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like

PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________