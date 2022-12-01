Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Emulsion SBR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solution SBR segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Arlanxeo
Asahi Kasei Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Grupo Dynasol
Kumho Petrochemical
Lanxess
LG Chem
Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd
Synthos SA
Trinseo
Versalis S.p.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emulsion SBR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Emulsion SBR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsion SBR by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solution SBR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Solution SBR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solution SBR by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tire by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tire by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Polymer Modification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Modification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adhesive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Adhesive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and
Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment -
Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire,
Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment -
Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire,
Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment -
Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire,
Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) estimated at US$7. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW