The Worldwide Hemodialysis Industry is Expected to Reach $136 Billion by 2030

The global Hemodialysis market size is expected to reach USD 136.86 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



ESRD and CKD have one of the greatest overall costs and healthcare service burdens. Renal failure and chronic kidney disease are becoming more common, which is one of the main drivers of market expansion. When one or both kidneys permanently stop functioning adequately, a patient has end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which necessitates long-term renal infusion therapy or a kidney transplant. Therefore, increasing ESRD prevalence is increasing the financial burden of kidney disorders globally and is a major driver of rising service revenue.



Further, it is anticipated that there will be a rise in the market demand for dialysis care due to the rising incidence of ESRD globally. As per the USRDS estimates, the highest prevalence of managed end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in 2018 was found in Jalisco, Mexico (594 pmp), Hungary (508 pmp), Taiwan (523 pmp), and the United States (395 pmp),.



Also, diabetes is a key contributor to ESRD globally. In 2018, diabetes was a contributing factor in more than half of all cases reported of treated ESRD in Singapore (66.4%), Malaysia (66.2%), Qatar (63.9%), and Hong Kong (52.0)



The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased ESRD, which has raised the market demand for dialysis and is the factor propelling the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there are currently 537 million persons living with diabetes worldwide.



In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to support the market's expansion during the coming years. This is primarily because of the active recommendations made by government agencies to perform surgery on COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition.



The Indian Government released guidelines regarding the dialysis process for COVID-19 patients, such as the state should designate and identify one facility with an adequate portion of trained staff, dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and other support types of equipment as a precaution in case the Covid-19 pandemic spreads further.



Hemodialysis Market Report Highlights

Home care segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the rise in market demand and increase in at-home healthcare consciousness among dialysis patients.

Hemodialysis segment accounted for a significant revenue share. The need for hemodialysis is also being driven by the clinical advantages of this technique, such as the shorter process time and acceptance of the arteriovenous fistula (AV Fistula).

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. The high incidence of diabetes and hypertension, the existence of high discretionary money, and the high adoption rate of technologically improved items are all contributing to these developing reasons.

The global players include with a global presence including Asahi Kasei Corporation, AWAK Technologies Inc., Allmed Medical Care Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Outset Medical, Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Toray Medical Co. Ltd., and Teleflex, Inc

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $79.64 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $136.86 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Hemodialysis Market Insights

4.1. Hemodialysis - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Hemodialysis Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing number of ESRD patients

4.2.1.2. Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Risks and complications of dialysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Hemodialysis Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Device

5.3.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Device, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Machine

5.3.2.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Machine, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Dialyzer

5.3.3.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Dialyzer, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Water treatment system

5.3.4.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Water treatment system, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Consumables

5.4.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Consumables, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Bloodline

5.4.2.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Bloodline, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Concentrates

5.4.3.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Concentrates, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Catheters

5.4.4.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Catheters, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Others

5.4.5.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Service

5.5.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Service, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Dialysis Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Dialysis Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Hemodialysis

6.3.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Hemodialysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Conventional hemodialysis

6.3.2.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Conventional hemodialysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Short daily hemodialysis

6.3.3.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Short daily hemodialysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Nocturnal hemodialysis

6.3.4.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Nocturnal hemodialysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Peritoneal dialysis

6.4.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Peritoneal dialysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

6.4.2.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

6.4.3.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Hemodialysis Market, by End-Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Home-based

7.3.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Home-based, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Hospital-based

7.4.1. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Hospital-based, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Hemodialysis Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. AWAK Technologies Inc

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Allmed Medical Care Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. AngioDynamics LLC

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Becton

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Dickinson & Company

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Baxter International

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Dialife S.A

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Fresenius SE & Co.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. KGaA

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. Hemoclean Co., Ltd

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. Medtronic Plc

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Nipro Corporation

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. Nikkiso Co., Ltd

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development

10.16. Outset Medical, Inc

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Performance

10.16.3. Product Benchmarking

10.16.4. Recent Development

10.17. Quanta Dialysis Technologies

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Performance

10.17.3. Product Benchmarking

10.17.4. Recent Development

10.18. Toray Medical Co. Ltd

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Financial Performance

10.18.3. Product Benchmarking

10.18.4. Recent Development

10.19. Teleflex, Inc

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Financial Performance

10.19.3. Product Benchmarking

10.19.4. Recent Development



