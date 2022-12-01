New resources to support safe obstetrical care

English French

OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Program will help obstetricians, family physicians, nurses and midwives consolidate their knowledge and help to offer safe obstetrical care. The Safe Obstetrical Care Program offered by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) will be unveiled during a continuing education event in Toronto, December 1.



“The SOGC saw the need to put forth a comprehensive learning program to better inform physicians, family doctors, nurses and midwives in the field of obstetrical care,” said Dr. Diane Francoeur, Chief Executive Officer at the SOGC.

This 3-year points-based training program will offer healthcare professionals a variety of accredited educational seminars such as: eLearning activities, workshops, webinars as well as in-person training sessions. This program includes 11 mandatory components as well as multiple elective components. This wide array of electives offers participants the opportunity to select those courses which fit within their specific professional needs.

The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA), who collaborated with the SOGC on the development of the Safe Obstetrical Care Program, considers this Program an innovative approach to education. “While the frequency of medical-legal cases is relatively rare in obstetrics and gynaecology, the severity of harm for patients and their families and subsequent costs to healthcare systems are high,” says Dr. Liisa Honey, a Senior Physician Advisor at CMPA. “Engaging in quality improvement efforts and collaborative continuing professional development should lead to a reduction in harm.”

The SOGC is one of Canada’s has been a leader of the advancement of women’s health since 1944.



The CMPA assists physicians with medico-legal issues, enhances patient safety, and compensates patients harmed by negligent care since 1901.



