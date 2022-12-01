Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report 2022 to 2029: Featuring Charles River, Medpace, WuXi AppTec and Eurofins Scientific Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Analysis by Phase, by Type, by Test Type, by Therapeutic Area, by End user by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The large molecule bioanalytical testing services market size is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.58%% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The market is expected to grow due to increased complication of product designs and engineering, and rising demands for advanced and high-quality large molecule bioanalytical testing services. Other factors driving market expansion include increased regulatory supervision and a significant risk of product failure. However, concerns about legality while outsourcing is expected to limit the market growth.



By Phase



Based on phase, the market is bifurcated into clinical and pre-clinical. In 2021, the clinical segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to increased demand for cutting-edge technology, increased production of biologics, and rising demand for individualized orphan medicines & medications. However, the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and the demand for clinical trials in emerging nations is also helping the market growth.



By Type



On the basis of type, the market is categorized into ADA, pharmacokinetics, and others. In 2021, the pharmacokinetics segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the invention and use of cutting-edge technologies in pharmacokinetics research.



By Test Type



Based on test type, the market is segregated into Bioequivalence, bioavailability, ADME, PD, PK, and other tests. In 2021, the bioavailability segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the significant need for these services in the production of generic drugs.



By Therapeutic Area



On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is categorized into infectious disease, oncology, neurology, cardiology, and others. In 2021, the oncology segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to increasing cancer incidence, the fast-growing senior population, and unhealthy lifestyles are the key reasons projected to fuel category growth.



By End user



Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into large firms and SMEs. In 2021, the SMEs segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to SMEs bringing more approaches to innovation.



Regional Markets



Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the large molecule bioanalytical testing services market in 2021, and it is predicted to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is due to significant technology improvements and rising demand for bioanalytical testing services. Furthermore, biopharmaceutical companies are concentrating their attention in the United States due to the country's booming healthcare industry. Bioanalytical testing services businesses are increasing their expenditures, the biopharmaceutical industry is increasing its R&D expenditure, and favourable regulatory changes are all driving to regional market growth.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the large molecule bioanalytical testing services market are Charles River (US), Medpace (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), IQVIA, Inc. (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), PRA Health Sciences (US), Syneos Health (US), ICON plc (Ireland), Frontage Labs (US), PPD, Inc. (US), PAREXEL International Corporation (US), Almac Group (UK), Celerion (US), Altasciences (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Lotus Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), and LGS Limited (UK).

