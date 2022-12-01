New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368710/?utm_source=GNW

The digital video advertising market consists of sales of digital video advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for advertising that increases sales volume, generates buzz, and presents information succinctly and engagingly.Digital video advertising refers to a marketing tactic that entails using a brief, educational film to advertise a product before, during, or after the main video.



It is a process by which brands present promotional content to millions of viewers.



The global digital video advertising market is expected to grow from $44.42 billion in 2021 to $59.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The digital video advertising market is expected to grow to $197.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.1%.



The main types of advertisements in digital video advertising are linear video ads, nonlinear video ads, in-stream video ads, out-stream video ads, and other advertisement types.Linear video ads refer to ads that are used to play in chronological order alongside the video content that appears before, during, or after a piece of video content.



The platform includes desktops, mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, billboards, and other platforms. The end-user involves retail and e-commerce; automotive, BFSI, IT and telecommunication; consumer goods and electronics; media and entertainment; government; and other end users.



North America will be the largest region in the digital video advertising market in 2021. The regions covered in this digital video advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increased digital media usage is expected to drive the growth of the digital video advertising market in the future.Digital media are communication mediums that use different encoded machine-readable data formats.Digital media helps the digital video advertising market by promoting the different brands of companies, and the rise in the consumption of digital media across many platforms has opened up new possibilities. For instance, in 2021, according to the Internet Architecture Board, a US-based industry benchmark for the health of the digital advertising ecosystem, spending on digital video advertising increased by 49%in 2021 and is projected to rise by another 26%to $49.2 billion in 2022. Thus, increased usage of digital media is driving the growth of the digital video advertising market.



Developing innovative platforms is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital video advertising market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative platforms to develop digital video advertising to reach out to more consumers.



For instance, in July 2021, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a China-based technology corporation, along with Wavemaker, a South Africa-based regional division media company, launched an innovative digital advertising platform to roll out HUAWEI Ads. The Huawei Digital Platform for digital transformation uses AI, video, big data, and security for data convergence, operational issues, and new business value.



In May 2020, Twitter, a US-based communications company that organises microblogging and social networking services, acquired CrossInstall for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition focused on proprietary creative offerings from a homegrown bidder, including playable and other interactive ad units.



CrossInstall is a US-based mobile ad company operating in the digital video advertising market.



The countries covered in the digital video advertising market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



