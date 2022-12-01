Global Structural Adhesives Market to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033017/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvent-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Structural Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Other Technologies Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

3M

Acralock

Arkema

Bondloc

Cabot Corporation

DuPont

Forgeway Ltd

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG

LORD Corporation

RS Industrial

SIKA Group

Uniseal





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033017/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Structural Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solvent-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Epoxy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cyanoacrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Cyanoacrylate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cyanoacrylate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Structural Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Structural Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy,

Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by Resin

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics,

Energy, Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Structural Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy,

Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Structural Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy,

Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Structural Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics,

Energy, Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Structural Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics,

Energy, Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Structural Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics,

Energy, Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction,

Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, Other Applications

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Application - Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical &

Electronics, Energy, Other Applications and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics,

Energy, Other Applications and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Structural Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033017/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________