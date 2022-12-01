Global Structural Adhesives Market to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033017/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvent-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Structural Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Technologies Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
3M
Acralock
Arkema
Bondloc
Cabot Corporation
DuPont
Forgeway Ltd
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG
LORD Corporation
RS Industrial
SIKA Group
Uniseal
