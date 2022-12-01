Good-Loop Appoints Former Bloom & Wild Head Of Brand Marisa Thomas As Its New CMO

LONDON and EDINBURGH, Scotland and NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good-Loop – a purpose-led ad tech company that converts people’s engagement with ads into donations to good causes – today announced Marisa Thomas, a former Head of Brand at Bloom & Wild, has joined as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Thomas – who brings more than a decade’s worth of marketing experience to the organisation, with a career spanning agency, publisher and client-side roles – will be responsible for leading the ad tech platform’s brand strategy and driving long-term international growth. The appointment of Thomas in a newly-created role comes at an exciting time for the ads for good platform, with global demand for its programmatic solutions growing 180% over the last 12 months.

The B-Corp certified company – headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland – has just launched officially in the US following a successful Series A round of $6.1M (£4.5M) , and has also developed a range of solutions designed to measure and reduce the carbon emissions generated by digital advertising.

Thomas, who will be based at the company’s London office and will report directly to Good-Loop CEO Amy Williams, has previously held leading senior marketing roles at The New York Times, digital agency Organic, and some of the UK's most exciting e-commerce start-ups, including Bloom & Wild and Everpress (Head of Marketing).

On a mission to find ways to use marketing budgets to do good for people, planet and profit, Thomas has spearheaded initiatives such as Bloom & Wild’s Thoughtful Marketing Movement and is a fierce advocate for action-focused DEI work in the industry.

Williams said: “I’m delighted to welcome Marisa to the Good-Loop team. She’s an incredibly creative, strategic and thoughtful marketer with a proven track record of building brands that actually matter to people and then scaling them internationally. She cares deeply about the advertising industry and having a positive impact in the world, so I’m excited to work with her as we continue to grow the company around the world.”

Thomas said: “The ad industry needs a company like Good-Loop. Its purpose-powered solutions help people engage in advertising in a much more meaningful way, delivering effective campaigns that align with consumer values and do good. Furthermore, the company’s green media technology is also leading the way in reducing advertising’s impact on the planet, empowering brands and agencies across the world to put their net zero commitments into action.”

To learn more about Good-Loop, visit https://good-loop.com

About Good-Loop

Good-Loop is a purpose-led advertising platform on a mission to make advertising better for consumers, brands and the planet. The B Corps-certified company builds turnkey products for advertisers to do good at scale. Good-Loop’s carbon-neutral advertising formats drive engagement by converting people’s attention into donations for good causes around the world. The company’s proprietary Green Media Technology also enables advertisers to measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their digital advertising. The company, which has offices in London, Edinburgh and New York, is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that bring real social and environmental impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers. The company has raised more than $6M for charities such as Save the Children, WaterAid, Make-A-Wish, the NSPCC and WWF. Clients include L’Oreal, Nike, Unilever, Levi’s, Adidas, Volvo and Mondelez. In February 2022, the company closed a Series A funding round of $6.1M, led by New York-based investment fund, Quaestus Capital Management (QCM), with additional backing from Scottish Enterprise, impact investor SIS Ventures and European ad tech fund First Party Capital, bringing total investment into the ad tech for good platform to $8.2M (£6m) since it was formed in 2016.

