Global Electronic Nose Market Research Report 2022 to 2028 - Featuring Alpha MOS, Aryballe Technologies, FOODSniffer and Odotech Among Others

The global market for E-Nose is projected to have a considerable CAGR of around 11.8% during the forecast period. An electric nose is used to detect certain flavors and odors.

It is made up of electronic sensors and works on the principle of pattern recognition. It is also used as a real-time tool for detecting hazardous gases. Increasing the application of e-nose in the food and beverages industry used for improving the quality of the foods that support in decreasing the chances of diseases taking place due to food contamination is one of the major driving factors.

Moreover, it is also used by food inspectors that help in identifying the freshness of food and separates the spoilt food from fresh food. Therefore, this enables the food and quality inspectors to provide certification to food manufacturers after checking the quality of food. However, the cost of the electric nose is very high wherein sensors incorporated in the electronic nose are of high price making the total product costlier. This is one of the factors restraining the growth of the market.

Impact of Covid-19

COVID- 19 has impacted many large industries including Information & Communication Technology (ICT) sector. According to International Data Corporation, global IT spending was estimated to decrease by 3-4% in 2020. The major impact was estimated to be seen in the hardware business, and software and service businesses were also expected to slow down due to the spread of coronavirus.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 brings upon an upcoming opportunity for the growth of the electronic nose market as the marketer can introduce e-nose to detect infected people. The robots with the e-nose technique can monitor the environment without any physical contact. It was seen in January 2020, when Oregon State University developed an electronic nose to monitor air quality, and detecting safety threats, and diagnose diseases by measuring gases inpatient breadth. Such developments bring upon the opportunity for the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmental Outlook

The global E-Nose market is segmented based on product type, the technology used, and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into embedded sensors, portable devices. Based on the technology used, the market is further segregated into metal oxide semiconductor sensors (MOS), quartz crystal microbalance (QCM), conducting polymer. Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is classified into health care, environmental monitoring, food & beverages industry.

Global E-Nose applications in the food and beverages industry are accelerating the growth of the market.

Among end-users, the Food and Beverages industry held a significant share in the market owing to the factor that the device helps in maintaining the quality of food. Furthermore, an electric nose is used in food inspections that enable in detecting the freshness of food and supports in separating spoiled food from a fresh one.

Some of the applications of e-nose technologies prevailing are advances in sensor design, system integration, material improvements, progress in micro-circuitry, and software innovations. The development of e-nose technology has helped in early automated detection of deterioration of food by classifying odors, vapors, and gases.

The development of e-nose in the area of food helps predict quality control, shelf-life investigation, freshness evaluation, process monitoring, and authenticity assessment. E-nose is more effective in detecting the smell than human sense of smell making it the most powerful technique for the food and beverages industry in quality check. The e-nose has also started providing external benefits to various commercial industries, biomedical and agricultural industries. Wherein it also detects hazardous and poisonous gases which cannot even be inhaled by humans.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global E-Nose market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)). North America accounted for a major share in the E-Nose market attributing to factors such as increasing early adoption rates of advanced technologies in various sectors.

Moreover, the rise of the food and beverages sector in the following region is also a major contributor to the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Food Export Association of the Midwest USA, France is the 35th largest market for US consumer food exports wherein 2019, France imported around $267.6 million in US processed foods.

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold a considerable share in the global E-Nose market

Geographically Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase tremendous growth of the E-Nose market. Major economies that are anticipated to contribute to the Asia-Pacific E-Nose market are China, India, and Japan. The major factors that contributing to the market include the increasing applications of these sensors in the food and beverages industry for quality inspection and the continued development of the production industry in the region. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding consumer health and security are also fueling the demand for e-nose sensors in the region.

Market Players Outlook

The key players in the E-Nose market contributing significantly by providing different types of products and increasing their geographical presence across the globe. The key players of the market include Alpha MOS, Aryballe Technologies, The eNose Co, Vaporsens Inc, Odotech Inc, among others.

These market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain a strong position in the market. In March 2020, Intel labs and Cornell university partnered to build mathematical algorithms on computer chips as an electronic nose for a computer.

The system can detect 10 different chemicals accurately with very less requirement of training. By introduction to these neurosciences derived algorithms will benefit various commercial and medical industries such as chemicals associated with precursors to explosives, narcotics, and certain polymers. In the medical sector, this system will detect smelling substances harmful to public health, could be used in security and screening systems such as airports.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2021 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global E-Nose market. Based on the availability of data, information related to pipeline products, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of Covid on key players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global E-Nose Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Embedded Sensors

5.1.2. Portable Devices

5.2. Global E-Nose Market by Technology Used

5.2.1. Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensors (MOS)

5.2.2. Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM)

5.2.3. Conducting Polymer

5.3. Global E-Nose Market by End-User

5.3.1. Health Care

5.3.2. Environmental Monitoring

5.3.3. Food & Beverages Industry



6. Regional Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Airsense Analytics GmbH

7.2. Alpha MOS

7.3. Aryballe Technologies

7.4. Comon Invent BV

7.5. Electronic Nose Co., Ltd.

7.6. E-nose Pty Ltd

7.7. FOODSniffer

7.8. MyDx Inc

7.9. Odotech Inc

7.10. Plasmion GmbH

7.11. Roboscientific Ltd

7.12. Sensigent LLC

7.13. Shenzhen Beautymate Technology Co., Ltd.

7.14. Stratuscent Inc

7.15. Tellspec Inc

7.16. The eNose Co

7.17. Vaporsens Inc



