New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rubber Gloves Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368707/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Shield Scientific, Atlantic Safety Products, Kimberly Clark, Cardinal Health, Clean Q Grip, Rubberex Corp, and Superior Gloves.



The global rubber gloves market is expected to grow from $17.19 billion in 2021 to $19.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The rubber gloves market is expected to grow to $33.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The rubber glove market consists of sales of rubber gloves by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for multiple purposes as a common household item, such as for cleaning purposes to avoid touching dirt and for personal care to avoid direct contact with sharp or hazardous materials.Rubber gloves provide significant protection from chemicals, hot water, stains, dust, oil, or other icky substances.



Rubber gloves refer to the protective hand coverings worn to lessen exposure to hazardous or dangerous settings.



The main types of rubber gloves are powdered and powder-free gloves.Powdered gloves refer to gloves that usually contain cornstarch powder, which is added as a donning agent.



The rubber gloves are made of natural rubber or latex, nitrile, neoprene, and other materials.Natural rubber and latex are used to manufacture gloves, balloons, and parts of medical and dental equipment.



The products involve disposable and durable parts.The distribution channels include online and physical.



The various end-users include medical and healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverage, metal and machinery, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cleanroom, and other end users.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rubber glove market in 2021. The regions covered in this rubber glove market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the usage of gloves in numerous surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the rubber glove market going forward.Gloves refer to hand coverings made with a separate part for each finger and for the thumb.



Rubber gloves help physicians or surgeons avoid direct contact with body fluids such as blood, urine, feces, mucous membranes, or surgical equipment during surgeries. For instance, in April 2021, according to the statistics published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the US-based plastic surgery specialty organization, a total of $6.9 million in reconstructive surgical procedures were performed, which was 3% more than that performed in 2019, at $6.7 million. Therefore, an increase in the usage of gloves in numerous surgeries is driving the rubber glove market.



Technological breakthroughs are the key trend gaining popularity in the rubber glove market.Major companies operating in the rubber glove market are focused on technological breakthroughs to strengthen their position in the rubber glove market.



For instance, in September 2021, Ansell, an Australia-based manufacturer of protective industrial and medical gloves operating in the rubber glove market, launched HyFlex gloves, which are used in industrial residences to deliver the wearer extra luxury and extraordinary dexterity. The palm-coated finish includes Fortix technology, an Ansell grip technology for enhanced grip, increasing both ease of handling and safety when working with objects coated in or touched by oil.



In December 2020, Ansell, an Australia-based company engaged in the manufacturing of protective industrial and medical gloves, acquired Primus gloves for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aims to acquire the Primus brand and related assets that constitute the life science business belonging to Primus Gloves.



Primus Gloves is an India-based, leading premium-quality sterile surgical and examination glove manufacturer operating in the rubber glove market.



The countries covered in the rubber glove market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rubber gloves market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rubber gloves market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rubber gloves market share, detailed rubber gloves market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rubber gloves industry. This rubber gloves market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________