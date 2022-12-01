Chuck Wiebe Joins Moorgate as a Managing Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moorgate Capital Partners, LLC ("Moorgate") is pleased to announce that Chuck Wiebe has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its New York office.

Wiebe is a seasoned investment banker and investor with over 25 years of experience serving clients in the telecom, media, and technology ("TMT") sectors. Prior to Moorgate, he acted as a Managing Director and member of the Broadband team in the Technology Group of Houlihan Lokey, which had acquired his predecessor firm MVP Capital. Previously, he co-founded and was Managing Director of BIA Capital Strategies, an independent investment bank, and co-founded and was a General Partner of BIA Digital Partners, a TMT-focused mezzanine investment firm.

Michael Alexander, one of Moorgate's founding partners, commented, "Chuck is a great fit for Moorgate. Our firm is committed to achieving outstanding results for our clients and Chuck's extensive investment banking and investing experience, strong track record, and deep industry knowledge and relationships in communication services will augment our efforts to successfully grow our business."

"I've admired Moorgate's expansive range of advisory services and its transaction execution. I am delighted to join a firm with such a strong culture, reputation, and momentum. The firm works to earn the right to become, and continue to be, the trusted, independent advisor to a select group of clients," Wiebe stated.

Chuck Wiebe's Contact Information

Email: chuck.wiebe@moorgatepartners.com

(M) 703.625.6016 (O) 212.554.3895

About Moorgate Capital Partners, LLC

Moorgate is an investment bank offering independent advisory services to clients on their most critical issues including mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, capital raises, and general strategic advisory. Moorgate is a trusted advisor to companies and investors across the technology, media, and communications industries and has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.MoorgatePartners.com.

Contact Information:

Jeff Seddon

Vice President

jeff.seddon@moorgatepartners.com

2125543894



