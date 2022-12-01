Global Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stone Cutting Saw Blades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033011/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Stone Cutting Saw Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$208.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
AKE
BOSUN
Dewalt
Diablo Tools
Diamond Products
Dimar
EHWA
Fengtai
Freud
General Saw
HUANGHE WHIRLWIND
Husqvarna AB
KANEFUSA
Kinkelder
Lackmond Products, Inc.
LEITZ
Lenox
Leuco
PILANA
Skiltools(Bosch)
STARK SpA
Tangshan Metallurgical Saw Blade
Wagen(Ferrotec)
XINGSHUO
XMFTOOL;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033011/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stone Cutting Saw Blades - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: USA Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: China Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: France Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: UK Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw
Blades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stone Cutting
Saw Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
INDIA
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: India Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw
Blades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone
Cutting Saw Blades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Stone Cutting
Saw Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone
Cutting Saw Blades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw
Blades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw
Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stone
Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by
Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone
Cutting Saw Blades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Stone Cutting
Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stone Cutting Saw Blades by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Stone Cutting Saw Blades
by Segment - Stone Cutting Saw Blades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033011/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stone Cutting Saw Blades estimated at US$607. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stone Cutting Saw Blades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033011/?utm_source=GNW