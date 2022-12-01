Global Sterilization Services Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterilization Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033010/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Contract Sterilization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sterilization Validation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Sterilization Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Amcor
B. Braun Melsungen
Cantel Medical Corporation
Centurion Medical Products (Medline)
COSMED Group
Cretex Companies
E - Beam Services, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.
Medistri SA
Redditch Medical (Entaco Ltd)
Stryker Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033010/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sterilization Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033010/?utm_source=GNW
