Desjardins Insurance teams up with TELUS Health to expand access to health and wellness services

MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desjardins Insurance and TELUS Health have announced today a new collaboration that will bring TELUS Health’s leading health and well-being services to members and other eligible individuals from group insurance plans administered by Desjardins. With access to hundreds of health professionals and other certified advisors, Desjardins will now be able to offer an improved range of services that will better support a positive work-life balance at every step of the wellness journey.



As Canada’s largest Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) provider, TELUS Health was able to quickly customise a solution for Desjardins when they were in search of a new supplier, taking into account the unique needs and expectations of members of Desjardins’ group insurance plans. The joint effort with Desjardins is an ideal example of how TELUS Health can work alongside its clients to build healthy communities across Canada.

“This new collaboration with TELUS Health was a natural choice for us. Having looked to them since 2019 for virtual care solutions for members of our plans, we’ve seen first hand how dependable and rigorous their resources are,” said Marie-France Amyot, Vice-president Group and Business Insurance at Desjardins Insurance. “We are confident that our proactive approach to adding more health and wellness options to our benefits plans and service offering will create healthier and happier employees. Desjardins Insurance cares deeply about the wellness and well-being of its clients. Over the past few years, mental health has become one of the most significant components of overall wellness. Our goal remains the same: to provide you and your employees with the help you need to nurture mental health in the workplace and promote an environment where people feel safe, motivated and protected. As an insurer who cares, we are always looking for new ways to do this.”

Building upon their long-standing business relationship, TELUS Health successfully and rapidly extended its Employee and Manager Assistance Programs (EAP/MAP) for Desjardins to include:

Mental Health Support: access to a range of clinical professionals to address growing mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression;

access to a range of clinical professionals to address growing mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression; Crisis Management: broad support options in case of personal crises, traumatic events or workplace incidents;

broad support options in case of personal crises, traumatic events or workplace incidents; Legal and Financial Support: general advice from certified professionals;

general advice from certified professionals; Referral Services: connections to a wide variety of ancillary services, including finding the right care for their loved ones, whether that be a daycare or a senior’s residence.

“This is a strategic initiative between two strong business leaders focused on improving the health and wellness of Canadians,” said Martin Bélanger, Vice-president Health Benefits Management, TELUS Health. “Through this partnership we have delivered a best-in-class and fully customized solution across the continuum of care allowing one of Canada's largest insurers to provide access to preventative services so that more people are empowered to live their healthiest lives.”

