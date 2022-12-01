Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces New Data from Combination Therapy Trial of Small Molecule Cancer Immunotherapy PV-10® and Keytruda® for First-Line Stage III Melanoma at Melanoma Bridge 2022

50% CR and 83% ORR by RECIST 1.1 criteria

Rapid CRs achieved within 15 to 27 weeks

Median PFS not reached during 2-year treatment interval; 83% PFS rate

100% OS rate for CRs; ongoing after 18 to 36 months of study follow-up

KNOXVILLE, TN, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that new data from the Company’s ongoing, multi-cohort, Phase 1b/2 study of the combination of small molecule cancer immunotherapy PV-10, an intratumoral formulation of Provectus’ rose bengal sodium (RBS) active pharmaceutical ingredient, and anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of immune checkpoint blockade (CB)-naïve Stage III cutaneous melanoma (NCT01223415) are being presented at Melanoma Bridge 2022 in Naples, Italy and online from December 1-3, 2022.

Entitled “Response for combination of PV-10 autolytic immunotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade in stage III cutaneous melanoma,” the video oral communication and poster presentation are available by clicking on the Company website links below:

The video communication narrated by Chief Technology Officer Eric Wachter, PhD, and

The conference poster.

Key Highlights of the Melanoma Bridge 2022 Presentation:

Efficacy (6 patients; investigator-assessed RECIST v1.1) 50% complete response (CR) (3/6) and 83% overall response rate (ORR) (5/6) Rapid CRs – 2 within 15 weeks and 1 within 27 weeks



Durability



Median progression-free survival (PFS) not reached during 2-year treatment interval; 83% PFS rate All CRs ongoing after 18 to 36 months of study follow-up



Survival



Median overall survival (OS) not reached 100% OS rate for CRs; ongoing after 18 to 36 months of study follow-up



Safety



Consistent with established patterns of PV-10 and Keytruda single-agent use Consistent with prior PV-10 and Keytruda combination therapy cohorts of CB-naïve and CB-refractory advanced melanoma patients 1 ,2



Mechanism of immune action



Precise, increased, PV-10-induced T-cell activity preceded CR Similar immune upregulation observed in (a) monotherapy PV-10 treatment of Stage III melanoma patients 3 and (b) PV-10 and Keytruda combination treatment of CB-refractory advanced melanoma patients 2





Dominic Rodrigues, Vice Chair of Provectus’ Board of Directors said, “These data demonstrate the potential for rapid, durable, complete response in Stage III melanoma patients by combining individually active anticancer agents PV-10 and checkpoint blockade. Intratumoral PV-10 treatment and as-needed retreatment of baseline and any new melanoma lesions use checkpoint blockade to boost the precise, tumor-specific, systemic adaptive immune response generated from the response of PV-10-injected lesions to drive robust patient outcomes.”

Planned Combination PV-10 and CB Treatment of 1st-Line Stage III Melanoma

Successfully combining PV-10 and CB in Stage III melanoma patients (50% CR and 83% ORR) is predicated on achieving rapid response of PV-10-injected lesions that may lead to rapid, durable CR of patients and ultimately to improved PFS and OS:

Single-agent PV-10 achieved 56% CR (and 63% ORR) of injected lesions in Stage III patients 4 , but only 23% CR (and 54% ORR) of non-injected lesions, and a median PFS of 8.9 to 9.8 months 5 ,



, but only 23% CR (and 54% ORR) of non-injected lesions, and a median PFS of 8.9 to 9.8 months , Single-agent CB may exhibit a similar response rate in Stage III (M0) patients (27% CR and 54% ORR) to PV-10’s response rate in non-injected lesions, with a median PFS of 11.7 months 6 , and



, and The combination of PV-10 and CB in CB-naïve Stage IV patients has shown the potential for significant combinational interaction and durability, while also presenting a non-overlapping safety profile1,7.



Mr. Rodrigues added, “To prove the synergistic clinical benefit of combining PV-10 and checkpoint blockade for the first-line treatment of Stage III melanoma, we plan to initiate a Phase 2/3 randomized control trial of PV-10 and standard of care checkpoint blockade versus standard of care checkpoint blockade in 2023. This trial is essentially a head-to-head comparison of PV-10 combination therapy and monotherapy Keytruda.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-modulators called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). Provectus’ lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium (RBS).

The Company’s proprietary, patented, pharmaceutical-grade RBS is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the drug product candidates of Provectus’ clinical development programs and the preclinical formulations of the Company’s drug discovery programs. Importantly, Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade RBS displays different therapeutic effects at different concentrations and can be formulated for delivery by different routes of administration. The International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Expert Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) selected “rose bengal sodium” for the nonproprietary name of the Company’s API.

RBS may target disease in a bifunctional manner. First, direct contact may lead to cell death or repair depending on the disease being treated and the concentration of Provectus’ RBS utilized in the treatment. Secondly, multivariate immune signaling, activation, and response may follow that may manifest as stimulatory, inhibitory, or both.

The Company believes that it is the first entity to advance an RBS formulation into clinical trials for the treatment of a disease, such as those trials reported on the clinical trials registry ClinicalTrials.gov. Provectus also believes that it is the first and only entity to date to successfully, reproducibly, and consistently make pharmaceutical-grade RBS at a purity of nearly 100%.

Provectus’ small molecule HX medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo drug discovery programs in oncology, hematology, wound healing, and animal health; and preclinical in vitro drug discovery programs in infectious diseases and tissue regeneration and repair.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

