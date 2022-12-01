New ParkNYC App Proves to Be Unrivaled Success in First 30 Days

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowbird Group launched the new and improved ParkNYC mobile parking app on Oct. 17, allowing motorists to pay for on-street and municipal parking in New York City. The new app, implemented by the New York City Department of Transportation, can be used in tens of thousands of parking locations across the five boroughs. In the first four weeks of the launch, the app was downloaded an unprecedented 700K times.

About 42% of all parking transactions in New York City are made by phone, which showcases the importance of having an easy-to-use parking payment interface. The new ParkNYC app, launched this October, brings several innovations that aim to streamline the parking experience. Improvements to the app include the ability to pay as you go, in addition to the existing ability to pre-load a ParkNYC wallet. The app also supports the latest models of today's smartphones, providing users with a better in-app experience than ever before. Users can receive push notifications when time is about to expire, and extend their time through the app.

Thirty days after the launch of the new pay-by-phone ParkNYC app, its success is unmatched. The new app has been downloaded 700,000 times with 500,000 accounts created. In just 4 weeks, the app has processed over 1.8 million parking transactions. Since the launch, ratings for the new app have jumped from 1.4(on the previous app) to 4.6, with over 10k user ratings. Users compliment the new design, thank the development team for the seamless integration, and cite that it is easy to connect.

Customer support has been on standby since launch, helping users transition to the new app platform. As of 30 days post-launch, there are about five support requests per 1,000 mobile transactions. The average wait time is under one minute on the support line and most calls are resolved in under six minutes.

"I love the new revised app. It is user-friendly, efficient, and we are able to extend parking when needed. Great convenience!" - ParkNYC App iOS reviewer.

Flowbird partnered with NYCDOT to design a brand new end-user portal for ParkNYC and to ensure a successful transition to the new app.

We are delighted to have improved the end users' convenience and to see such a quick increase in the adoption rate," said Benoit Reliquet, President, Flowbird America. "This success is the result of very dedicated collaboration between NYCDOT and our teams."

New York City joins the thousands of other towns and cities across the United States, and globally, using the Flowbird app. Flowbird's continued growth reflects its success in providing simple and convenient solutions for parking and mobility. For more information, please visit www.ParkNYC.org.

