Global Virtual Assistance in Healthcare Market to Reach $2.11 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.6%

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Assistance in Healthcare Market By Product, By User Interface, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual assistance in healthcare market was valued at $495.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,112.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Virtual assistant is a self-supporting tool, which provides services to clients from remote location. Virtual assistant in healthcare provides services to patient and healthcare professional. Furthermore, the virtual assistant helps customers to solve their problems through video conferencing with the healthcare representative or physician. For instance, the COVID-19 has proven to fuel the market growth of virtual assistance in healthcare. Moreover, the social distancing norms during the lock-down period is a crucial factor for the growth of global virtual assistance in the healthcare market.



In addition, factors such as innovations in artificial intelligence and increasing number of digital devices users contribute towards the global virtual assistance in healthcare market growth. Furthermore, the virtual assistants provide consistent connectivity to medical physicians and patients. Escalated use of healthcare apps is globally boosting the virtual assistance in healthcare market growth. However, increasing data breach incidences in the healthcare industry is expected to restrain the growth of the virtual assistance in healthcare market.



The virtual assistance in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product, user interface, end user, and region. The product segment is further classified into smart speakers and chatbots. User interface is further fragmented into automatic speech recognition, text-based, and text-to-speech. By end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, patients, and healthcare payers. The healthcare provider segment is further classified into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and others.





KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the virtual assistance in healthcare market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing virtual assistance in healthcare market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the virtual assistance in healthcare market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global virtual assistance in healthcare market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Smart Speakers

Chatbots

By User Interface

Automatic Speech Recognition

Text-based

Text-to-speech

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Type

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Patients

Healthcare Payers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Amazon

Verint Systems Inc.

Infermedica

Sensely, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Egain Corporation

Kognito Solutions, LLC

Healthtap, Inc.

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

ADA Digital Health

CSS Corporation

Medrespond Llc

Welltok, Inc.

idAvatars

Neolytix

Orbita

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: VIRTUAL ASSISTANCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT



CHAPTER 5: VIRTUAL ASSISTANCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY USER INTERFACE



CHAPTER 6: VIRTUAL ASSISTANCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 7: VIRTUAL ASSISTANCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Amazon

Verint Systems Inc.

Infermedica

Sensely, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Egain Corporation

Kognito Solutions, LLC

Healthtap, Inc.

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

Ada Digital Health

Css Corporation

Medrespond LLC

Welltok, Inc.

Idavatars

Neolytix

Orbita

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30xj6s

Attachment