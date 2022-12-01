New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368701/?utm_source=GNW

The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.



The e-commerce logistics market consists of sales of e-commerce logistics services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver products to online businesses or customers. E-commerce logistics refers to the process of providing shipping services to online businesses, and it involves inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labeling, billing, shipping, payment collection, return, and exchange of delivered products.



The main types of e-commerce logistics are transportation, warehousing, and value-added services.Transportation refers to the movement of goods and people from place to place and the various means by which such movement is accomplished.



The operational area includes domestic and international and is delivered through standard delivery and same-day delivery.Several categories involved are apparel and lifestyle, automotives, books and periodicals, engineering, FMCG, consumer electronics, healthcare, hi-tech, and other categories.



The end-users involved are B2B and B2C.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the e-commerce logistics market in 2021. The regions covered in this e-commerce logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth of digital technology is expected to propel the growth of the e-commerce logistics market going forward.Digital technology refers to all electronic tools, automated systems, technological equipment, and resources that generate processes or store data.



The proliferation of digital technology has influenced consumer decisions, resulting in a vast volume of e-commerce, which in turn increased the use of e-commerce logistics to ship e-commerce products. For instance, in January 2021, according to technology statistics and facts shared by Zippy Electric, a US-based online content platform for electric vehicles, there were 4.6 billion active internet users globally, encompassing 59% of the world’s population. Over 570 websites are produced every minute, for a total of nearly 1.8 billion web pages. Google receives up to 1.2 trillion searches per year and more than 3.5 billion queries every day. Therefore, the growth of digital technology is driving the e-commerce logistics market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the E-commerce logistics market.Major companies are integrating novel technologies such as Blockchain, automation, and patented technologies to provide insights, increase consumer experience, and secure operations.



Blockchain and automation technologies decrease the cost and time for delivery.For instance, in June 2021, Whitebox, a US-based brand-focused e-commerce management platform, launched Omnifi, a business intelligence technology.



The patented solution addresses the issue of fragmented data across sales channels by bringing together marketing, sales, and logistics. Omnifi is the first solution of its type to provide brands and retailers with a unified view of their customers across digital channels, resulting in a single source for all of their e-commerce demands.



In September 2021, A.P. Moller-Maersk, a Denmark-based integrated transport and logistics organization, acquired HUUB for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Maersk enables the opportunity to make Portugal a strategic tech hub to attract the best talent and compete with other big companies. HUUB is a Portuguese-based company operating in e-commerce logistics.



The countries covered in the e-commerce logistics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The e-commerce logistics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides e-commerce logistics market statistics, including e-commerce logistics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an e-commerce logistics market share, detailed e-commerce logistics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the e-commerce logistics industry. This e-commerce logistics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

