Global Stepper Motors Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stepper Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033006/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hybrid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Permanent Magnet segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Stepper Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$875.3 Million by the year 2027.







Variable Reluctance Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Variable Reluctance segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$572.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$786.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

Applied Motion Products, Inc.

Delta Electronics

Faulhaber Group

National Instruments Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd

Oriental Motor USA Corp

Sanyo Denki Co., Ltd

Schneider Electric SE;





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033006/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stepper Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Permanent Magnet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Permanent Magnet by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnet by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Reluctance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Variable Reluctance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Variable Reluctance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open

Loop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Open Loop by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Loop by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Closed Loop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Closed Loop by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Closed Loop by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Stepper Motors Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Stepper Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Application -

Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open Loop and

Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Stepper Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Stepper Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Stepper Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Stepper Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Stepper Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid,

Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Stepper Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Application -

Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open Loop and

Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid, Permanent

Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Application - Other Applications, Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Stepper Motors by

Application - Other Applications, Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Medical Equipment and Packaging Machinery Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Medical

Equipment and Packaging Machinery for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Motion Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Motion

Control - Open Loop and Closed Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Motion Control - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

Loop and Closed Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stepper Motors by Type - Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable

Reluctance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Stepper Motors by Type -

Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stepper Motors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid,

Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033006/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________