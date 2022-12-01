Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Rising Cancer Research Projects Set to Fuel Further Growth

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technique of growing cells outside the human body itself is a significant advancement in scientific research. Cell culture technique is adopted since mid-20th century and the field is continuously expanding into various areas of pharmaceutical research and development such as cancer and immunotherapy.

Rising effort to improve the drug bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy has led to better research outcomes in cancer and health screening techniques. The ability to develop continuous cell lines has enabled mass production of desired organ cells for research and treatment benefits. Cell culture offers an excellent model system for studying normal physiology and biochemistry, drug effects, and drug screening. Being an exploratory research field, use of reagents, instruments and other consumables is very critical to support its advancements.



Market Dynamics



Advancements in 3D culture technologies and their increasing adoption for biopharmaceutical production, drug discovery, and tissue engineering applications is expected to drive growth of market. Recent developments in gene expression technologies have enabled the production of novel vaccines and biopharmaceuticals, thereby increasing the research & development applications of cell culture techniques.

Moreover, a rise in the number of cancer research projects and broadening scope of applications for gene therapies are also expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing risk of pandemics are expected to drive vaccine demand worldwide is also responsible for the growth of the global cell culture market for the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as on September 12, 2022, there have been globally 609,848,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,507,002 deaths.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global cell culture market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global cell culture market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global cell culture market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cell culture market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Culture Market, By Product Type:

Instrument

Culture Systems

Vaccines

Bags

Plates

T-flasks

Culture Dishes

Roller Bottles

Bioreactors

Incubators

Pipetting Instruments

Roller Bottle Equipment

Biosafety Cabinets

Cryostorage Equipment

Others

Consumables

Media

Chemically Defined

Classical

LB

Protein-free

Serum-free

Specialty

Sera

Fetal Bovine

Others

Reagents

Albumin

Amino Acids

Attachment Factors

Growth Factors

Protease Inhibitors

Thrombin

Others

Global Cell Culture Market, By Application:

Vaccine Production

Gene Therapy

Cancer Research

Tissue Culture

Drug Development

Others

Global Cell Culture Market, By End User:

Academic & Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global Cell Culture Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

BioSpherix, Ltd.

Cell Culture Company, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR International LLC

Lonza

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Cell Culture Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Cell Culture Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Cell Culture Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Cell Culture Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Cell Culture Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

