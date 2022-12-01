Injection Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BASF, DOW Chemicals, Huntsman, Exxon Mobil & More

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molded Plastics Market, by Raw Material, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Injection molding process is the manufacturing process for producing parts by inserting materials into a mold to create varied shapes and sizes of the object. Injection molding can be achieved with a host of materials consisting of metals, elastomers, glasses, confections, and polymers. Injection molding plastics are extensively in variety of components such as automotive parts, bottle caps, packaging, storage containers, mechanical parts, and wire spools.

Market Dynamics

The global injection molded plastics market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising demand for packaging solutions in various end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages and others. Furthermore, growing investments for research & development in production injection molded plastics is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global glass packaging market over the forecast period.

Major players in the global injection molded plastics market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities in automobile and electrical industry to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, textile, food & beverage, healthcare and others. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global injection molded plastics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.
  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
  • It profiles key players in the global injection molded plastics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
  • The global injection molded plastics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, sodium hypochlorite manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global injection molded plastics market.
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2021 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021$284.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$473.69 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Detailed Segmentation:
Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Raw Material :

  • Polypropylene
  • Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
  • High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)
  • Polystyrene
  • Others

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Application:

  • Packaging
  • Consumables and Electronics
  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Building and Construction
  • Others

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • India
  • Rest of the Asia-pacific
  • Rest of the World

Company Profiles

  • BASF
  • DOW Chemicals
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Ineos Oxide
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Du Pont de Nemours & Company
  • LyondellBasell Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Injection Molded Plastics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Raw Material, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

