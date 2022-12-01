Injection Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BASF, DOW Chemicals, Huntsman, Exxon Mobil & More

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molded Plastics Market, by Raw Material, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Injection molding process is the manufacturing process for producing parts by inserting materials into a mold to create varied shapes and sizes of the object. Injection molding can be achieved with a host of materials consisting of metals, elastomers, glasses, confections, and polymers. Injection molding plastics are extensively in variety of components such as automotive parts, bottle caps, packaging, storage containers, mechanical parts, and wire spools.



Market Dynamics



The global injection molded plastics market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising demand for packaging solutions in various end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages and others. Furthermore, growing investments for research & development in production injection molded plastics is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global glass packaging market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global injection molded plastics market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities in automobile and electrical industry to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, textile, food & beverage, healthcare and others. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $284.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $473.69 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Raw Material :

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)

Polystyrene

Others

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Application:

Packaging

Consumables and Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Others

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

U.K.

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of the Asia-pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

BASF

DOW Chemicals

Huntsman Corporation

Ineos Oxide

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Du Pont de Nemours & Company

LyondellBasell Industries

